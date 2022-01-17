Tech

God of War graphics on PC are even more beautiful with these mods

God of War it has been on PC for two days and has already become a hit.

The adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Nordic world populated by creatures and gods of Norse mythology immediately imposed themselves in the park of proposals for PC.

On Friday, in fact, the Santa Monica masterpiece originally released in 2018 for PS4, recorded very high numbers of Steam users struggling with the game simultaneously.

Among other things, it seems that this port for PC has been made so meticulously and carefully as to lay the foundations for the new chapter of the series that should arrive this year: Ragnarok.

Given the great success of the title, it would therefore not be surprising to note that fans have already got to work and have already packaged a fair amount of mods for God of War.

On the page Nexus mods we can browse and choose from ben already 15 mod.

It must be said, however, that most of them are of reshade and therefore do not make substantial changes to the game, if not the variation of shading, colors and sometimes even greater optimization oflighting.

Among the mods present we find for example the Mythology ReShade which, judging by the screenshots, gives the game a somewhat cinematic eye-catcher and introduces blue and red color tones.

We then have the Clear Fantasy ReShade, which has the goal of making images more vivid and in greater contrast.

The thing to point out is that these mods – which therefore focus mainly on modifying lighting, contrasts, colors and shades – really have a very low impact on overall performance, and therefore can be used by virtually any PC.

In short, if you want to indulge yourself and try these new mods, we remind you that you can download them at this link.

Finally, if you want to know more about God of War for PC, you can read our review, in which we highlighted how the game still continues to amaze us.

If you want to get lost in the frozen wastes with Kratos, we suggest you buy God of War for PS4 at the best price via this link.

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

