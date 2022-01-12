God of War: how does it run on PC? – Review

What the developers of Santa Monica Studio they did with the last one God of War it does not only include the creation of a large autonomous work, of great scope and capable of receiving important bipartisan consents; it is above all a grand revival of a saga that needed to be modernized and change to align with high industry standards.

God of War

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5 Gender: action-adventure Exit date: January 14, 2022 Developer: Santa Monica Studios Distributor: Sony

We know how many problems this entailed, including restarts of the project and initial doubts about its actual feasibility. The result, in the end, proved them right, who came out of the waves with style, class and new awareness of a saga that still has a lot to say, given the new foundations on which it rests.

Between cryptic statements on the possibility that God of War Ragnarok may be the last and the increasingly pressing impression that it probably will not be like this at all, remains at least a solid certainty: God of War impressed and took the best possible path, opening up several possibilities for its future.

God of War, story and gameplay

The change in mythology hasn’t affected the quality of the series in the least, and although many connections, contingencies, mysteries and some details not just linked to Kratos and the great untold temporal gaps still need to be explained, this first chapter of rebirth is already enough to impress a clear direction on which we can build.

The development of the relationship between Kratos and Atreus is among the most successful aspects of the game.

The epic of the tale of the hero who becomes a father, who accompanies his son Atreus on a perilous and troubled path of training, was able to function until the end and was able to show the public the ways in which the dynamics of the relationship became changeable and complex but never out of focus. That is, they did not betray that complex of situations where disagreements alternated, moments of strengthened union, quarrels, adolescent disobedience, the teaching of righteousness and the education of morality.

Aware of the ending of God of War and of what it will entail in a logic of continuity that will inevitably change the cards on the table in Ragnarok, we are eagerly waiting to understand how it will affect the new adventure and certain balances between the characters. Moreover (and this is ultimately a key element) the way in which the growth of Atreus will be presented is intrigued, becoming gradually more and more aware of his own means, bold and ready to take the big leap, perhaps marking a break with respect to the past.

After nearly four years, Santa Monica Studio is still a great game to see and play.

Mental lucubrations aside on the future of the saga, what is important it has done God of War is the clever re-design of the combat system, which is also very solid and satisfying. The way in which the variety of combos, the alternation of weapons and spells always manage to give new stimuli during an adventure of no short duration, is certainly a great success not to be underestimated. TO God of War, perhaps, to be even more grandiose, there were no exaggerated boss fights capable of leaving their mark.

With the exception of the first, with a character whose name we do not reveal for obvious reasons, in fact, there are no clashes that in the past were able to confront the angry Kratos against titanic adversaries who seemed at first glance insurmountable. However, we are confident that Ragnarok it will not have this lack, therefore having the possibility of attempting a potential revival of what every fan would like to review in a modern key. Perhaps, having in addition a chorality guaranteed by tandem actions and by all that Kratos now has.

Almost four years after its first release on PlayStation 4, God of War it is naturally still a very valid title, solid, fun and absolutely to be recovered or replayed. So if you are among those who have never had Sony consoles at home, or if you have never had the opportunity to play it, porting to PC will finally give you the chance to do it. Moreover, thanks to a version that is in fact the best on the market.

Support for Nvidia Reflex has a positive impact on input lag. Try to play it at maximum difficulty to better understand it.

Technical analysis

After several tests on two different configurations and therefore without doubts of being proven wrong, God of War on PC it looks very solid indeed and never gives in to défaillance techniques that may in some way affect the quality of the title and the experience of the end user. The first PC – an MSI gaming laptop – was equipped with a high-end i5, 16 GB of Ram and an RTX 3060; the other, a desktop, was equipped with an i7 4770k, 16 GB of Ram and an RTX 2060 Super.

While God of War have gods rather affordable minimum and recommended requirements, it is by asking more of the many options available that you can really make the most of this version, even without passing out too much in terms of hardware. In fact, consider that if to play at high details you need at least an Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) / AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB), an Intel i7-4770k (4 cores 3.5GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 cores 3.2GHz) and just 8 GB of Ram, the speech changes a bit for the so-called performance and ultra requirements.

Going to verify the balance of the performance requirements for which at least an Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB), an Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6) would be needed GHz) and 16 GB, we noticed that with both configurations we use there are very minimal differences. The gain of FPS with increasing CPU performance is not to be underestimated among other things, and if you have a high-end processor (in this case an Intel i9-9900k – 8 core 3.6GHz – or an AMD Ryzen 9 3950x), you can enjoy the details at ultra without necessarily spending too much – given the current prices – for a RTX 3080.

Not only does the level of fluidity remain stable even in moments where the computational calculation and the management of the elements on the screen become more complex, but great visual fidelity and excellent quality in terms of input lag are guaranteed. In this regard, the support for Nvidia Reflex technology, with the low latency witnessed in this video. At maximum difficulty, therefore, the expert player will be able to enjoy the maximum challenge without suffering slight disadvantages.

Our wish is to be able to face huge bosses in Ragnarok – will that happen?

Graphically God of War, after all these years and on a PC capable of running it at the maximum of possibilities, it is still a very high level product. If already on the console he was able to squeeze the best power of the machine on which he was running, on PC you can enjoy a really important level of detail: by way of example, it will be enough to observe not only the scenarios, but above all the quality of the armor, the different materials, the inlays of weapons and shields, the textures of the fabrics and the grain of the different surfaces.

Furthermore, at the time of writing this review, the dedicated drivers are not yet available, which is why when they arrive the situation in terms of optimization will be even better. One of the most significant IPs in the PlayStation world was therefore treated with gloves. And indeed, after all this time, the opposite would have actually been strange… But we know how bizarre and unpredictable this market can be, so we are ultimately more than satisfied with this great conversion.