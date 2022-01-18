God of War is already a record on PC: impressive number of players!

Despite his age, God of War has managed to conquer PC gamers. The exclusive PlayStation 4 console in fact debuted in 2018 and 4 years have passed since the original release and yet, despite this, the title has managed to have a gigantic appeal also on Steam, where it has attracted many users.

God of War PC

As you can see from the SteamDB statistics, in fact, the PC version of God of War is already a success. On Friday, January 14, 2022, the day the game was launched, just over 50,000 PC gamers had purchased and ported the game from Santa Monica manufactured by Firesprite. And now, with the weekend drawing to a close, the peak is even more. At the time of writing, in fact, 72,177 users have ventured on Migdar.

The numbers will obviously drop over the next few days, on the other hand it is perfectly normal. However, analyzed in this context, we understand how the public on PC is not only looking for new experiences, but also needs games belonging to the action adventure genre. In this respect, Sony exclusives like God of War always manage to have a peak of important players and the Santa Monica game has followed the same path as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone, which in their Steam debut had amassed a large number of users.

Curious detail: this number, already in itself decidedly incredibly, still lacks the data of the Epic Games Store. The Sony title is in fact also available on the publisher and developer platform, but at the moment there are no tools to measure the number of users who have purchased and played the porting of the title. Considered the success on the Valve client, however, we can hypothesize numbers if not similar, however decidedly high.