God of War, Kratos lands on PC: NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR in comparison

Released on PlayStation 4 in April 2018, God of Warwas one of the last great exclusives of Sony’s ‘old-gen’ console. Let’s talk about the reboot of the homonymous action / adventure series that sees the protagonist Kratos, the God of War, and which proposes for the first time a radical change of setting, catapulting the players into the cold lands guarded by the Norse gods.

Having conquered PS4 players – and PS5 ones – God of War also lands on PCbringing with it a renewed technical sector and support for the latest graphics technologies from NVIDIA and AMD, such as DLSS and FSR. Let’s find out the news in detail.

God of War: how it runs on PC with technologies from NVIDIA and AMD

After taking his revenge against Olympus, Kratosretired to the Nordic realms of the Norse Gods to lead a peaceful life, concealing his true nature from his new family and, in particular, from his son Atreus. The Spartan must tame his anger to become an exemplary father, so here he teaches the young boy how to survive in the wilderness and, above all, how to face the most insidious threats. Nonetheless, serenity doesn’t last long, as Kratos once again collides with the ghosts of the past.

The meeting with a stranger forces father and son to embark on a long journey, an adventure that will lead them to the discovery of a world full of secrets and dangers.

on this occasion that the team of SIE Santa Monica challenges historical fans of the series by proposing an unprecedented game formula based on a fast-paced, engaging and sometimes punitive combat system, seasoned with an abundant dose of violence. Kratos will be able to rely on new skills and weapons – such as the iconic ax Leviathan – and on the precious support of Atreus, who supports him in battle proving himself a skilled archer.

The PC version of God of War, out next January 14, is distinguished from the console counterpart for the native support for 4K resolution and the possibility of unlock the frame rate for a fluid and dynamic gaming experience. On the technical front we find a clear visual improvement, thanks to the management of high resolution shadows and more realistic refractions; the game can also rely on both GTAO (Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion) than on SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion). There is no lack of support forHDR and ai 21: 9 screens, as well as full compatibility with DualShock (PS4) and DualSense (PS5) controllers.

Let’s start with the comparison between DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) And FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) as God of War for PC is one of the few games to support both techniques. As is known, they involve a rather important performance improvement by proceeding to an upscaling of the images and then improving them through an algorithm so as not to make the rendering at a lower resolution perceptible.





DLSS No FSR No



FSR Performance



FSR Quality



FSR Qualit Ultra



DLSS Ultra Performance



DLSS Performance



DLSS Balanced



DLSS Quality

As noted on previous occasions, NVIDIA’s technique guarantees a significantly higher quality than that of AMD, compared to a comparable performance recovery. Using an advanced artificial intelligence algorithm, NVIDIA retrieves information from previous frames to finalize high-quality images, with the least possible degradation due to the loss of detail caused by lower resolution rendering.

In this case it can be seen that the inlay on the ax is more defined with the NVIDIA technique. The ground in the background is also indicative of less detail loss. Mainly the settings have to be compared “DLSS Ultra Performance” And “FSR Performance”, that is, those for which there is greater improvement in performance, and consequently more degradation. In the case of the NVIDIA technique, the white inserts on the rocks are preserved, which with AMD FSR almost disappear completely.





DLSS No FSR No



FSR Performance



FSR Quality



FSR Qualit Ultra



DLSS Ultra Performance



DLSS Performance



DLSS Balanced



DLSS Quality

Two other aspects remain confirmed that we had traced in the previous analyzes. DLSS tends to put a black border on polygonal objects, which is not found in the original version without the super sampling technique. On a previous occasion, we saw how NVIDIA defines this effect as sharpness, which occurs when upscaling techniques exceed in sharpening objects, inappropriately enhancing the difference in density in the edges.

On the other hand, as already seen also in the case of Far Cry 6, FSR tends to blur outlines, near which it loses much more detail than in other parts of the image.

God of War for PC offers various image quality presets, specifically Low, Original, High and Ultra, where Original reproduces the settings we found on PlayStation. Let’s say bluntly that the qualitative differences between the various presets are minimized. No texture enhancement and scaling work has been done, just as there is no scaling in polygon detail or vegetation density. Let’s start with texture.





On the left the textures with the lowest quality setting and on the right the Ultra setting, that is the two extremes between the options available to us. You can check for yourself how it is the exact same texture. Rather, looking at the right side of the images, there is only one difference in the shadows. And the shadows, as we are going to verify immediately, are the graphic aspect on which the attentions of this port have been focused most.





Low Shadows



Original Shadows



High Shadows



Ultra Shadows

These screenshots were captured with the Ultra Preset, changing only the shadow quality option. It can be seen that at Ultra the shadows are rendered at a significantly higher sharpness, even in comparison to the original PlayStation version.

Now instead let’s compare the various presets available in God of War for PC, confirming what we found earlier, that is, that there is not enough scaling work to move to higher graphic details. Only the shadows change – not only are they more defined at Ultra, but with this setting more vegetation elements cast their shadows, making the image much more complete.





Low Shadows



Original Shadows



High Shadows



Ultra Shadows

The PC version of God of War does not introduce Ray Tracing and, as we have seen, all in all it improves little or nothing compared to its PS4 and PS5 counterparts. On PC it is possible to play with V-Sync a 120 frames per second It is also possible to permanently disable the frame rate limit, which causes tearing defects. The experience is always fluid and enjoyable even with a GeForce RTX 2070, even at the Ultra preset.





The technology of NVIDIA SLR, which aims to reduce system latency in order to allow the PC and display to respond more quickly to the mouse, keyboard and inputs given via the gamepad. Of course it can support gameplay, improving the responsiveness of the character with respect to the interaction of the player and therefore offering a more fluid experience, but it is a technology originally conceived for competitive multiplayer gaming.

In conclusion, it should be remembered that God of War a title originally released in 2018, moreover conceived from the beginning for a rather limited gameplay in tight spaces and based on non-open maps. Inevitably, the PC version gives the feeling of dated in some moments of the game, while re-proposing the high-quality content in terms of cinematic sequences and stories to which the games produced by Sony PlayStation have accustomed us.