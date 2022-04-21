God of War Lands in GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Along with More New Highlights

In addition, NVIDIA is expanding its service catalog with new free demos for all subscribed users.

In the video game-related services sector, NVIDIA is making a name for itself thanks to the particularities of its GeForce NOW. The platform has been improving in all aspects, which includes until the activation of an option long awaited by the players. Beyond this, the news also affects its video game catalog, something in which it stands out today with 8 new titles including the acclaimed God of War.

After conquering the territory of PC and breaking records in number of players, everything indicates that Kratos and Atreus have achieved a big success outside of the PlayStation ecosystems. Now, with its inclusion in the GeForce NOW system, this brutal adventure is expected to run at 1440p on PC, to 1600p on Mac and up 120fps on mobile, as long as we have the RTX 3080 membership. In the case of premium users, great performance and spectacular graphics are guaranteed thanks to the compatibility with NVIDIA DLSS.

Santa Monica proposal aside, GeForce NOW also benefits from other releases like MotoGP 22, Lila’s Sky Ark or Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles. In short, we can say that the NVIDIA service continues to improve with its catalog, because these are the games that it will introduce today:

Lila’s Sky Ark (New on Steam)



Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (New on Steam)



MotoGP22 (New on Steam)



Terraformers (New on Steam)



Warstride Challenges (New on Steam)



EQI (Steam)



God of War (Steam and Epic Games Store)



Twin Mirror (Steam and Epic Games Store)

If you’re thinking of accessing the Kratos and Atreus experience through GeForce Now, we recommend you take a look at our review of God of War for PC. In this way, we can prepare you for an adventure that has not only turned out to be a excellent portbut also relive the brutality of the iconic PlayStation character.

More about: GeForce Now, God of War and NVIDIA.