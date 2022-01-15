God of War on PC took two years of work, details on the port – Nerd4.life

God of War on PC it turned out to be great porting, the result of a work which apparently took quite a long time, about 2 years, even if carried out by a small team, as emerged from a recent interview by Digital Foundry with Santa Monica and Jetpack Interactive.

Most of the work, if not almost all, was carried out by Jetpack Interactive, but the first experiments were underway at Santa Monica since about 2 years before the actual release on PC, as reported by Matt DeWald, senior manager for technical production of the Sony team, interviewed with Steve Tolin, lead of Jetpack Interactive.

The first works on the port were mostly experiments, to see if it was possible to make God of War work better on PC, but then the matter took on more and more thickness. In the end, it became a mission of a certain depth: the idea was no longer just to make the game work on PC, but to make it run at its best and also be able to take advantage of the additional power that the platform is able to offer, so you are dealt with adding and improving something over the original PS4 version.

We have seen, for example, how the insertion of the ultrawide required a lot of additional work, precisely in terms of building the scene on the screen, but not only, in many cases it was a question of building entire parts of the code because they had no equivalent on DirectX 11.

The choice of the latter version instead of the 12, among other things, depended on the work already done on the platform, for which it was necessary to build some missing parts.

For example, the management of particle effects it required a total construction of a part of the code that could not work on the PC. Other elements on which Jetpack Interactive has particularly focused are the support for specific technologies such as Nvidia DLSS, Reflex and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, but also some original solutions such as the particular Ambient Occlusion used, which demonstrates how the developers have also developed original solutions to make God of War go better on PC. The game, by the way, is doing very well, having now surpassed 60,000 contemporary players on Steam.