God of War on Steam exceeds 60,000 contemporary players, beat the Horizon Zero Dawn record – Nerd4.life

Less than 24 hours from the debut on Steam, the PC version of God of War has exceeded 60,000 contemporary players, breaking the record set by Horizon Zero Dawn and basically becoming the most successful PlayStation Studios game when launched on Valve’s platform.

At 9:30 pm yesterday, January 14, we reported how God of War had reached 48,998 connected users on Steam. At the time of writing, however, the number of contemporary players has risen to 62,264, where the record of Horizon Zero Dawn is 56,557 users, also in this case recorded in the first 24 hours of launch. And it cannot be excluded that, thanks to the weekend, these numbers are not destined to rise further in the next few hours.

God of War, an image from the game

The percentage of positive reviews has also increased further, going from 95% to 97%, a sign that the adventure of Kratos and Atreus is convincing practically everyone. However, to get a complete picture in this sense we will have to wait a few more days, since practically all the reviews come from users who, for obvious reasons, have not yet completed the game.

Like yesterday, below we offer you a comparison between the peaks of contemporary players of the other PlayStation games arrived on Steam:

God of War – 62,264 (current)

Horizon Zero Dawn – 56,557

Death Stranding – 32,515

Detroit: Become Human – 7,218

Staying on the subject, a video comparison analyzed the framerate of the PC version of God of War with and without active DLSS, ascertaining a substantial increase in performance.