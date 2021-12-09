God of War PC, here is the trailer with the technical improvements and system requirements

The arrival of God of War on PC, precisely the edition passed on PlayStation 4 in 2018, is now getting closer as the 14 January 2022. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio, the developers of the game, have released in the past few hours a trailer and game requirements.

The GoW PC edition will support the DLSS from NVIDIA how much theAMD’s FSR, but not only: we are talking about high resolution shadows, Screen Space Reflections (SSR) of superior quality, NVIDIA Reflex for more responsive gameplay, Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) improved, limitless frame rates and of course will have full support for controllers and keyboards, as well as HDR and 21: 9 screens.

As for the requirements, being a PS4 game – albeit very nice already on consoles and further embellished on PC – we observe that to play at 30 fps in Full HD an older CPU is required, such as the Core i5-6600K, along with a popular video card like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or the AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB). 8 GB of RAM and 70 GB of SSD space complete the picture.

However, if you want to play at maximum, that is 4K and 60 fps, the developers indicate a card like the RTX 3080 10 GB (or an equally fast AMD, like the RX 6800 XT) and a CPU like the Core i9-9900K or the Ryzen 9 3950X, along with 16GB of memory. The game is already bookable on the Epic Games Store for 49.99 euros.

Finally we point out, again on the subject of PlayStation titles ported to PC, that Horizon: Zero Dawn patch 1.1 introduces support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR.

