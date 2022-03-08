God of War: Ragnarok Everything we know – One of the most anticipated adventures of 2022

The God of War of 2018 is one of the best action adventures of the last generation of consoles. Santa Monica Studio picked up like no other the seal of PlayStation Studios (adventures focused on the narrative) providing a gameplay very deep. The title directed by Cory Barlog combined a plot centered on the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreussurrounded by the interesting Nordic mythology, and a versatile combat system that was getting more and more until it exploded in the endgame challenges.

God of War: Ragnarokthe direct sequel to arrive this year, continues right where its predecessor left offr, both in the plot and in the playable. That yes, with a change of director. He debuts in the role eri williamsquite an expert in the series: he has been in the Sony studio since 2004 as a combat designer (he also contributed to the games in the series developed by Ready at Dawn) and also participated in the first Darksiders.

The inevitable battle of the end of the world

The cold winds of Fimbulvetr They have reached Midgar. It is the storm that the prophecy speaks about the end of the world: the Ragnark, the battle between gods, giants and monsters to end it all, is just around the corner. The plot will take place a few years after the events narrated in the 2018 game. After the revelations of the ending, Kratos and Atreus hide in a forest, and for those same facts, the relationship between father and son is even more complicated than in the first title.

Atreus is not satisfied with this hermit life: he needs to know who is loki and his role in the Ragnark. Besides, he is no longer the boy he was; That the only trailer shown so far begins with the kid bringing home a recently hunted deer is an action full of symbolism for those who know the first game. For its part, Kratos finds himself between a rock and a hard place: He is afraid of repeating the mistakes he made as the Ghost of Sparta when facing the gods, but he must also leave his past behind and become the father that Atreus needs.

The relationship between Kratos and Atreus remains tense.

Not to mention the importance of their acts in the future of the nine kingdoms. Throughout the adventure, father and son will visit familiar places that will be greatly changed by the Fimbulvetr to add new allies to their cause, such as Tyr, the God of War. And along the way they will face a gaze from Norse gods, including mighty thorwho will be one of the antagonists of the plot with Freya, who seeks revenge for the death of his son Baldur.

“We want to tell an epic and exciting story about a father and son on a journey where they struggle to put up with certain things and let go of others, it’s a very difficult human condition that we can all understand“Williams said in an interview where he stated that there will be “familiar mundane details” and “drama” juxtaposed against the “big Nordic setting” to deliver a “surprising but inevitable ending”. Because S, ragnark end the period of the aesir gods, the giants and other Norse mythology in the saga.

Different gods will stand in the way of the main character.

A much bigger world world

God of War: Ragnarok promise a much wider world than that of its predecessor, an environment in which we will move seamlessly thanks to a sequence shot that will provide constant dynamism and without interruptions to the adventure. Thus, in addition to Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim, Jtunheim, Muspelheim and Niflheim we will visit three kingdoms inaccessible in the previous one: Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard. But it is not a recycling of scenarios, since the Fimbulvetr has differently affected to each other. Not everything will be a cold rock like Midgard: there will be everything from lush jungles to intricate underground mining networks, all of them with a level of detail evolved Regarding the PS4 game.

Also, it seems that some of those scenarios will have more life than the almost inert worlds (except for the monsters) of the first part, as is the case with the coastal village of the first trailer. There will be new ways to move around and between realms, such as the sleigh pulled by wolves what we have seen in gameplayand of course, there will be the boat trips with a Mimir who will not shut up even under water with his interesting and funny comics. I will not be the only ally to return: there will also be the blacksmiths Brok and Sindri. To them will be added the giant Angrbodathe trader Durlin and the aforementioned Tyr.

What has been shown so far suggests that there will be inhabited areas.

A combat “familiar and new”

Few will contradict us if we say that the combat system from God of War It was one of the best of the last generation of consoles, and many will be happy to know that the new one will continue right where the previous one left off; from Santa Monica Studio they want it to be perceived “familiar and new at the same time”. That’s why the Leviathan axe, the Guardian’s shield and the Blades of Chaos return, but we will go deeper into all of these.

There will be new and varied types of enemies.

The clearest case is in the latter. The combat sections have more verticality and the Blades of Chaos can be used to climb on platforms and to move towards enemies (and give them a good smack when we get to them). The skill tree give more options for each player to adopt their own combat style. Also, they will introduce new combos and attacks, and maybe even weapons, from previous installments of the series with the aim of giving “more expressiveness” to combat. In addition, Atreus will have a more important role in clashes. For example, he has a new runic ability that allows him to summon a sort of spectral goat with which it destroys the enemies.

There are also new enemies that will expand a squad that was quite varied in the original: the stalker, the dreki, a kind of humanoid toads We have also seen one of the hinds of Norse mythology (Dinn, Dvalinn, Duneyrr and Durarr). Likewise, the valkyries, those tense and well measured confrontations, come back here: we know that there will be at least Hrist and Gna, but in the first game there were eight. There is another new type of enemy, the einherjarwarriors who have died in battle and have reached Valhalla, so they are under the command of Odin.

An apa casting Kratos (Christopher Judge)

Atreus (Sunny Suljic)

Angrboda (Laya DeLeon Hayes)

Thor (Ryan Hurst)

Brock (Robert Craghead)

Sindri (Adam J. Harrington)

Tyr (Ben Prendergast)

Durlin (Usman Elly)

Freya (Danielle Bisutti)

Mimir (Alastair Duncan)

Odin (Richard Schiff) In the Spanish dubbing they repeat Rafael Azcrraga (Kratos), Ramón de Arana (Atreus) and Gabriel Jimnez (Mimir), but the original dubbing has a star-studded casting:

The epic of Kratos and Atreus continues in a few months

If nothing changes the plans, players from Spain and the rest of the world will be able to enjoy God of War: Ragnarok in the coming months, because from Sony they have actively and passively ensured that the title arrive in 2022 for PS5 and PS4Although there is no specific release date. Whenever it happens, we can’t wait to see what the end of the Nordic world awaits Kratos and Atreus.