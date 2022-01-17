God of War Ragnarok postponed? Sony puts it in the games to watch in 2022

There are those who fear that God of War Ragnarok may be released in 2023, the new wave of Covid-19 infections could slow down the work on the project but Sony seems to want to completely remove these rumors.

The PlayStation site hosts a section called 22 Games To Watch For 2022 That Collect “games coming to PS4 and PS5 not to be missed in 2022. From indies designed to thrill you, to blockbuster titles that transport you into the action, take a look at some of the best titles coming in 2022 and beyond.“

Among these, in addition to Horizon Forbidden West (February), Gran Turismo 7 (March), Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, Stray, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Gotham Knights and Ghostwire Tokyo, we also find God of War Ragnarok, testifying how the launch of the new Kratos adventure is set for this year.

Clearly this is not a launch window imprinted with fire and delays are certainly possible, but today the goal of PlayStation Studios is to launch God of War Ragnarok in the course of 2022. If it is true that the first part of the year it appears quite crowded, by hypothesis GOW Ragnarok may see the light during the summer or fall, as Sony’s blockbuster for the fall season.