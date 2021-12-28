God of War Ragnarok, revealed the release date?

God of War Ragnarok is a game that certainly needs no introduction, expected on consoles PS4 And PS5 during the next year.

The sequel to the Santa Monica Studio title is in fact one of the most anticipated action adventure titles for PlayStation players, so much so that the hype towards the title is really high.

Waiting for the PC version of the first chapter to appear, the PlayStation Game Size channel may have surprisingly found the release date of the sequel to the adventures of Kratos and son.

Some changes to the God of War Ragnarok on the PS Store they may have mistakenly revealed the day on which the game will be marketed.

According to the rumor, absolutely not confirmed, the launch of the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus should take place on September 30, 2022.

Below, the tweet in question.

According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! # PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

Nothing excludes that the date can be a simple placeholder, which is why it is better to wait for a possible confirmation before marking the day in red on the calendar.

Obviously, as soon as we know more – perhaps through Sony Interactive itself – you will always be the first to know.

While waiting for good news on the sequel, you have already read in any case that the most diehard fans have recently chosen the perfect Kratos for a possible live-action (not yet announced) of God of War.

But not only: God of War Ragnarok in any case, in recent weeks he has also shown himself in his Italian dubbing thanks to the new trailer.

Finally, you have seen that on mobile systems there is a kind of clone of God of War really hilarious, which does not even discount other successful sagas?