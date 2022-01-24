God of War still first in the Steam rankings for the second consecutive week – Nerd4.life

There weekly sales ranking on Steamdrawn up on the basis of revenues, he still sees God of War in first position, for the second consecutive week, demonstrating how the ex-exclusive PlayStation is doing very well in the PC field.
There has obviously been a decline in the amount of players engaged simultaneously on the game, after reaching the record for Sony PlayStation titles a few days ago towards 70,000 connected users, but this did not however mean the loss of the first position in the sales chart. , managing to stand up to Monster Hunter Rise in the past seven days:
- God of War
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Ready or Not
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Elden Ring
- Total War: Warhammer
- Project Zomboid
- Valve Index VR Kit
- Warm Snow
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Currently, the ranking of the best-selling games on Steam in real time shows the overtaking of Monster Hunter Rise on God of War, which could also happen in the next weekly chart.
For the moment, however, the excellent response of PC users to the arrival of the Sony title is certified, which could mean an ongoing commitment of the company in this area, waiting to see what Uncharted will also do: Collection – The Legacy of Thieves, arriving this year after launching on PS5 on January 28th.