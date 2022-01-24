God of War still first in the Steam rankings for the second consecutive week – Nerd4.life

There weekly sales ranking on Steamdrawn up on the basis of revenues, he still sees God of War in first position, for the second consecutive week, demonstrating how the ex-exclusive PlayStation is doing very well in the PC field.

There has obviously been a decline in the amount of players engaged simultaneously on the game, after reaching the record for Sony PlayStation titles a few days ago towards 70,000 connected users, but this did not however mean the loss of the first position in the sales chart. , managing to stand up to Monster Hunter Rise in the past seven days: