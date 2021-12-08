God of War-style 40-hour maxi expansion in March?

Tom Henderson has launched what could be very interesting news, according to his sources it would be on the way two new DLCs for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one of which defined “in the style of God of War“…

The first DLC will arrive in December and could be announced this week during The Game Awards while the second would be scheduled for March 2022, the latter is defined as “a God of War-style expansion lasting at least 40 hours.“

There are no other details but it is easy to understand that the content will be very full-bodied, it is less simple to decipher the reference to God of War since we are talking about two products, however fundamentally very different from each other, but certainly united by the Viking setting. Difficult to know more at the moment, Henderson himself has not declared anything else, merely reporting what has been revealed by his sources.

Ubisoft has shown that it does not want to abandon support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and apparently new content will also arrive in 2022, we will probably know more at The Game Awards, we will follow the TGA 2021 in the night between 9 and 10 December but we will be online from 15:00 on Thursday for a marathon of over twelve hours in anticipation of the night of the video game Oscars.