God of War vote 7? Among the criticisms ‘Kratos a distant and rude father unsuitable for those looking for a game of love’ • Eurogamer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
The God of War review makes the rounds of social media.

God of War lands on PC today and numerous news outlets (including us) have reviewed the game. However, in these hours a review in particular is making the rounds of social networks: we are talking about SiliconEra in which journalist Dani Maddox rated the game with a 7.

The lengthy review obviously speaks to the performance of God of War on PC, with smooth graphics and a number of settings that can be tweaked for every possible gameplay experience. The second part of the review, however, focuses more on the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus that we know is not exactly idyllic. Kratos is not a loving father and must teach his son how to cope in dangerous situations: in God of War there is essentially no room for “emotional” scenes between father and son.

God of War’s rating of the portal is also affected by this father / son relationship. In the final motivation we read: “Kratos is a gruff and distant father, who may not satisfy everyone looking for a love game“The review made the rounds of Twitter where it attracted the attention of many players. Some (even in a very aggressive way) have lashed out against this motivation, while others have agreed with the journalist’s assessment.

Our intent is not to denigrate the work of a colleague: as we respect all the evaluations of the journalistic press, so also the opinion of Dani Maddox must be respected, but without a doubt this evaluation (and one of the associated reasons) is causing discussion players. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

Source: SiliconEra

