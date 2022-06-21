“God says it is an abomination”

Diana MendozaMiss Universe 2008, who shows off her conversion to God on social networks, had some controversial words in response to the Instagram user @peter.missology that he questioned her about homosexuality and that he even warned her about his fanaticism.

“With regard to this matter, God says that it is an abomination”Mendoza stated.

“God loves the sinner and hates the sin,” he added.

God is love and loves the different

“God is love, God loves me who is different, just as he loves you and the whole world, Dayana. Do we not say that he is merciful and kind? So why paint him as an executioner and punisher God based on scriptures that are interpreted in a who wants way? ”, wrote @peter.missology.

“He loves me and my pride does not destroy anything, my pride makes me build new things in this world that needs more understanding and more empathy instead of judging the other,” he said.

“I appreciate where you come from, I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. What I say is irrelevant, however, that is not what God says in his word. God loves the sinner and hates the sin. Regarding this matter, God says that it is an abomination,” Mendoza replied.

“He is the supreme judge. Who am I to judge, I’m not better than anyone. I am called to declare his word, not mine, it is the word of God that I am sharing, whoever rejects it is rejecting his word. I believe in the word of God and in his word I remain. I am no better than you and I do not love you any less,” he stated.

Bickering

The controversy continued on his Instagram account. “Do you think I care if they say things to me?” she told another user on Instagram. “If rather the insults are flattery for me. If my Lord received them as I will not receive them, “she said.

“I’m a super fan of Christ,” she said.

Then, with another user, he pointed out that not everyone wants the LGBTQ+ agenda: “And I want to follow Christ. I fear the cancellation of the king of hosts, Jehovah, not the world.”

my best friends are gay

To another user in English, he said: “Not everyone is looking to hurt and damage someone’s life, career, opportunities or reputation because the person does not think like them.”

“My best friends are homosexual, and we are not friends because they do my hair or makeup, they are in another business, and they know that I am in the word of God, they know what I believe and they know that I love them on this earth and in heaven” , he pointed.

“We have the right to believe in Christ and practice our belief. Remember who the people who do these bad things serve, and remember who we serve, stand firm. God is by your side », he assured.

