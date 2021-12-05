“God sent his Son to be adopted as children”

Below is the first Advent sermon by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the Papal Household, for 2021

Last Lent I tried to highlight the danger of living “etsi Christus non daretur”, “as if Christ did not exist”. Continuing in this line, in the Advent meditations I would like to draw attention to another similar danger: that of living “as if the Church were nothing but this”, that is, scandals, controversies, clashes of personalities, gossip or at the most some merit. in the social field. In short, men thing like everything else throughout history.

What I propose is to highlight the interior splendor of the Church and of the Christian life. Not to close our eyes to the reality of the facts or to evade our responsibilities, but to face them in the right perspective and not allow ourselves to be crushed by them. We cannot ask journalists and the media to take into account how the Church interprets itself (even if it would be desirable if they did), but the worst thing would be if we men of the Church and ministers of the Gospel also end up losing sight of the mystery that inhabits the Church and we resigned ourselves to always playing away from home, away and on the defensive.

“We have this treasure in clay vessels”, wrote the Apostle speaking of the ministers of the Gospel (2 Cor 4,7). This is very true, but it would be foolish to spend all the time discussing the “vessel of creation”, forgetting the “treasure” that is inside. The Apostle helps us to grasp even the positive that exists in such a situation. This, he says, takes place “so that it appears that this extraordinary power belongs to God, and does not come from us (2 Cor 4,7).

It happens with the Church as with the stained glass windows of a cathedral. (I experienced this by visiting the one in Chartres). If one looks at the windows from the outside, from the public street, one sees only pieces of dark glass held together by equally dark strips of lead. But if you go inside and look at those same windows against the light, what a splendor of colors, stories and meanings before our eyes! Here, we propose to look at the Church from within, in the strongest sense of the word, in the light of the mystery it bears.

In Lent we were guided by the Chalcedonian dogma of Christ, true man, true God and a person. At the present we will be guided by one of the most typical liturgical texts of Advent, namely Galatians 4, 4-7. It says:

“When the fullness of time came, God sent his Son, born of woman, born under the Law, to redeem those who were under the Law, so that we might receive adoption as children. And that you are children is proved by the fact that God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, who cries out: «Abba! Father!”. So you are no longer a slave, but a son and, if a son, you are also an heir by the grace of God. “

In its brevity, this passage is a synthesis of the whole Christian mystery. The Trinity is present: God the Father, his Son and the Holy Spirit; there is the incarnation: “God sent his Son”; all this not in abstract and out of time, but in a history of salvation: “in the fullness of time”. Not even the presence, discreet but essential, of Mary is lacking: “born of a woman”. Finally, there is the fruit of all this: men and women made children of God and temple of the Holy Spirit.

Children of God!

In this first meditation we reflect on the first part of the text: “God sent his Son, so that we might receive adoption as sons”. The fatherhood of God is at the very heart of Jesus’ preaching. Even in the Old Testament God is seen as a father. The novelty is that now God is not seen so much as “the father of his people Israel”, in a collective sense, so to speak, but as the father of every human being, be he just or sinful: therefore in an individual and personal sense. He cares about everyone as if he were the only one; everyone knows the needs, the thoughts and even the hair of the head counts.

The error of liberal theology, at the turn of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries (especially in its most illustrious representation, Adolf von Harnack), was to make this paternity the essence of the Gospel, leaving aside the divinity of Christ and the paschal mystery. Another error (started with the heresy of Marcion in the second century and never completely overcome) is to see in the God of the Old Testament a just, holy, powerful and thundering God, and in the God of Jesus Christ, a tender father God. , affable and merciful.

No, the newness of Christ does not consist in this. Rather, it consists in the fact that God, remaining what he was in the Old Testament and that is thrice holy, righteous and omnipotent, is now given to us as dad! This is the image fixed by Jesus at the beginning of our Father and which contains all the rest in a nutshell: “Our Father who art in heaven”: “who art in heaven”, that is, you are very high, transcendent, distant from us how much heaven from earth; but “our father”, or rather in the original “Abba!”, something similar to our father, my father.

It is also the image of God that the Church placed at the beginning of her creed. “I believe in God, the Father almighty”: father, but almighty; almighty, but father. After all, this is what every child needs: to have a father who bends over him, who is tender, with whom he can play, but who is, at the same time, strong and safe to protect him, give him courage. and freedom.