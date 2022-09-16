“Goddess of Perfection” is how they call Megan Fox for her hot photos

The actress turned on social networks by appearing in a bra that barely covered her bust, making it clear why she is one of the most sensual women.

Since appearing in teen movies, Megan fox was considered as a sex bomb for his physical attractivenessand although she was criticized for her change, she continues to attract the attention of thousands of fans.

It is no secret to anyone that she is one of the most recognized personalities in the world for her participation in remembered productions such as ‘Transformers’, ‘Ninja Turtles’, ‘Diabolic Temptation’, but today the indisputable beauty of the actress made her a trend.

On this occasion, the American model captivated her more than 20 million followers on Instagram, with a hot publication in which she showed all her sensuality by wearing a small bright outfit.

However, what made her shine was not exactly her look. Well, her little outfit revealed her marked abdomen, legs and bust. In addition, she posed with her partner Machine Gun Kelly.

With her long straight black hair, platform heels and long stockings that went up to above the knee, the model aroused all kinds of admiration from her followers who did not hesitate to leave thousands of comments.

“It still amazes me that the two most attractive people on the planet ended up together”

“Omgggggg she is too beautiful 😍”

“Goddess of perfection, there is no other sexier woman in the world”

“She looks fantastic! You won’t have that body when you’re 80, enjoy it now 🔥🔥”

“It looks amazing 🔥🔥🔥”

The couple put any breakup rumors behind them when they used Beyoncé’s disco-themed birthday party for a date night.

The actress’s ring

After a year and a half of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement in January of this year. She said that her wishes were fulfilled, although the path they have had to travel to get here has not been easy at all.

“We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma”, confesses a madly in love Megan Fox. “Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. ”, he recounts. The answer seems obvious, the surprising thing came after the request.

the rapper showed a picture of the ring. A very original piece, made up of a diamond and a drop-shaped emerald.

“Under the same branches where we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul. Forming the dark heart that is our love,” he writes.

