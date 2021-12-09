Godfall and Prison Architect as a gift on the Epic Games Store

Like every Thursday, even today Epic Games Store is giving away two new games for free: from 17:00 on December 9th and until the same time on December 16th, players can download Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect at no cost.

Godfall Challenger Edition Free is a scaled-down edition of the game that includes the three modes of the Endgame (Lightbringer, Le Pietre del Sogno and Torre delle Prove Ascesa) but not the contents of the campaign and expansion, a decision that has caused several controversies on social networks. Prison Architect free for PC is instead a management game which is described by the developers with these words: “Only the most ruthless warden in the world can contain the most ruthless inmates in the world. Design and develop your own custom penitentiary in Prison Architect.“

Both games they can be redeemed from 17:00 Italian time on November 9th, you will have a week to add them to the library, the games will remain yours forever and you can use them without time or content restrictions of any kind, just like any other regularly purchased product.

Until 4:59 pm today you can download Dead by Daylight free for PC from the Epic Games Store together to while True: learn (), computer themed puzzle that will not fail to involve those looking for a complex and satisfying challenge.