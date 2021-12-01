Godfall Challenger Edition for PlayStation Plus is an abridged version of the original game

Leading the way in December’s new line-up of free games for PlayStation Plus is thinking about it Godfall: Challenger Edition, the only one of the three titles to include the dual version for PS4 and PS5. However, the Challenger Edition denomination comes to us new: what is it about? Let’s find out together!

Godfall will forever be remembered as one of the PlayStation 5 launch games. This is a third-person looter-slasher set in a fantasy universe full of heroic knights and arcane magic, which pushes players to engage in brutal hand-to-hand combat and reward them. with many treasures. The one coming in the PlayStation Plus is however an abridged edition of the game that hit the market last year.

The new Challenger Edition, which will debut on the market in conjunction with the arrival in the PlayStation Plus set for 7 December, will only offer end-game content, that is the three modalities Light carrier, Stones of the Dream And Tower of Evidence Ascent, all playable in three-player co-op. Participants will be offered immediately the skill points and the weapons necessary to face them. The cooperative mode in question will be compatible with all editions of Godfall and will support cross-gen play. In the Challenger Edition, therefore, Neither the main story nor the contents of the Fire & Darkness expansion will be present. On top of this news you can admire the trailer for the new edition of Godfall.