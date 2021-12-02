Tech

Godfall Challenger Edition free with PS Plus, controversy for the absence of the campaign

Shortly after announcing the free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021, the existence of one was revealed new edition of Godfall called Challenger Edition and available free for subscribers to the service from 7 December. So far nothing strange, except that the announcement was followed by various complaints from the public.

To launch the provocation is the insider Okami on Twitter that addresses Sony a very specific criticism, declaring that it is not very nice to include in the PlayStation Plus lineup what is in fact a demo, or rather a reduced version of a full game. Okami’s words are followed by topics on Reddit, NeoGAF and ResetERA and obviously on Twitter, where someone coined the nickname “Godfall Demo Director’s Cut“to describe this edition of the game.

Godfall Challenger Edition is an abridged version of Godfall which will debut on December 7th and it will include the three modes of the Endgame (Bringer of Light, Stones of the Dream and Tower of Trials Ascended) playable in co-op with all the weapons and XP points necessary to face these contents. The campaign is not present and the contents of the Fire & Darkness expansion are completely absent.

An actually rather strange choice by the developers and according to some even by Sony, that he could have turned down a limited version of the game to offer in the PlayStation Plus lineup.

