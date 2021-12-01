Godfall on PlayStation Plus is not the complete game, controversy on social media – Nerd4.life

Godfall was added to the line-up of PlayStation Plus for December 2021, but it appears that it is not the full game, but of a simple trial version, the Challenger Edition in fact. It goes without saying that on social media the controversy.

As we reported in the December 2021 PS Plus game announcement news, “The Challenger Edition immediately brings you a range of lethal weapons and skill points. Get in the game with all three. endgame mode: Lightbringer, Dream Stones, and Tower of Trials Ascended. “

“Play in mode cooperative with 3 players to show your skills, perfect your build and destroy your enemies. The cooperative mode of the Challenger Edition is compatible with all updated editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play. ”

As the trailer above, Godfall: Challenger Edition in short, it is the only multiplayer component of the experience created by Counterplay Games, therefore the whole single player campaign is missing from the package.

A detail that immediately caught the eye of the users, who on social networks began to target the official account PlayStation of criticisms for a truly unusual choice for the subscription service, especially at Christmas.