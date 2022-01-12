Godin writes to Cagliari fans: «Some managers have questioned my professionalism. I will always cheer for you “

Listen to the audio version of the article

Former Cagliari defender Diego Godin wanted to write a letter to the rossoblù fans: his words

Diego Godin, new player of Atletico Mineiro, wanted to write a letter to all the rossoblù fans after leaving the club:

«Dear Cagliari fans.

I write these words to greet you. Chorus you can imagine is not what I would have liked

do it, but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to thank all the people who did it

In recent months, both my wife Sofi and I have felt at home, you know what

special that is that land for our family.

Thanks to my teammates and, above all, thanks to the fans, who are what’s really important in the team and

so every day we give the best of ourselves. In a short time I understood what is important

above the result for a Sardinian; respect that land and have a sense of belonging to the people who live there

behind that shirt, with dedication and maximum work.

Thank you for your love and your unconditional support always, especially in the most difficult times.

I joined the team with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm and I promise you that I have never skimped on the effort and

dedication, despite being the first to self-criticize, I could not contribute everything you expected

of my sportsmanship and of what I myself would have liked. Together we achieve so much permanence

it cost us last season and I hope that this situation will improve soon so that many can celebrate

wins and get it one more time.

But the situation I imagined when I arrived was not the one I have experienced in recent months. I feel great sadness

for how my relationship with some people in the club has become, and whoever knows me knows that the

Respect, dedication and personal values ​​are fundamental pillars for me. That’s why it’s time to do it

say goodbye.

Some Club executives, unjustifiably and wanting to throw a smoke screen on the real problem,

who are themselves, have questioned my professionalism, my commitment and respect for this shirt.

Such falsehoods hurt even more when a few weeks ago he agreed to make an effort to alleviate

financially to the club.

From now on they will have one more in the distance, making strength against Cagliari and my teammates,

I assure you that they enter the field trying to give their all for that shirt and they suffer like you “