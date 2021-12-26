Gods and Kings, 10 curiosities you may not know about Ridley Scott’s blockbuster

Tonight on Rai 4 from 21:20 back on the air Exodus – Gods and Kings, Ridley Scott’s blockbuster starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Paul, Ben Kingsley and Sigourney Weaver. Focused on the story of Moses and his escape from Egypt with the Chosen People, it became a blockbuster with a huge budget and crazy pace of shooting.

From 2015, the film by Ridley Scott proposed a modern adaptation of a story told over and over again in the cinema: the rise of Moses as a guide of the Chosen People, who would lead across the Red Sea to the Promised Land, fleeing Ramses’ Egypt slavery. But starting from the assumptions of the historical film, Scott put on a production that would make any blockbuster pale and that we will retrace with these 10 curiosities from the set. In the meantime, you can read our review of Exodus Dei e Re here.

1. The costs of setting up a historical and architectural reconstruction of this magnitude: a budget of 50 million out of the 140 total that the film cost, more than a third of the total.

2. As regards the set size? Production designer Arthur Max provided the answer: “Take the sets of Gladiator, The Crusades and Robin Hodd. Put them together and they will still be smaller than the one we have set up here in Spain ”.

3. Much of the outdoor set was rebuilt in desert of Almeria, known for having served as the setting for numerous films, such as all of Sergio Leone’s westerns. Much of the budget was recovered with incentives from the Spanish government.

4. Scott’s film is the only film in the history of cinema in which they are used 30 chariots, including horses, in a single scene. The chariots were all handmade and in addition to horses, elephants were even used.

5. Now people: 3000 to 4000 extras participated in the film. Many were hired from the Spanish military who ran the security service on the set.

6. From here, many workers for make-up, wigs and costumes: twelve costume designers just for the main actors, plus another forty for the rest of the extras. And even 100 hairdressers for the hair.

7. Despite these premises, i preparation times they were very restricted. If for the set de Gladiator it took about 12 months, after years it took Scott only 3 to build the one for his new film.

8. Ridley Scott, despite his age, is known for the incessant rhythms of filming, which this year allowed him to go out with The Last Duel And House of Gucci after a few months. As for Exodus, filming lasted only 74 days, two months and a half.

9. As proof of his iron will, the actors tell that one day he went wild a terrible storm in the middle of the desert, with everyone running for cover except Scott, who wanted to keep shooting: “It’s just a few drops of water!”.

10. The last one, bonus, is perhaps the most important and we tell you about it with this article that explains why Christian Bale it had almost been discarded by Exodus.

Will you see the movie tonight? If you’ve already seen it, let’s talk about it in the comments!