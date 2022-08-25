Godzilla and King Kong will face a “colossal unknown threat” in Godzilla vs Kong 2

Although it’s been a couple of weeks since the film began filming in Australia, Warner Bros and Legendary have just confirmed the start of filming for the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.

But in addition to confirming the start of production of the film directed by Adam Wingard, the companies shared new and interesting details about the bet that will continue to expand the so-called “Monsterverse”.

First of all, although until now only Dan Stevens (Legion) as part of the cast, Warner Bros and Legendary revealed that Brian Tyree Henry, rebecca hall Y Kaylee Hottle They will reprise their roles from the previous film. All while together with Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), alex ferns (batman) Y Rachel House (Foundation) will join the cast in roles that are not yet detailed.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 It is being filmed under the provisional name of “Origins” and with this announcement Warner Bros reinforced speculation in this regard by confirming that the new installment of the Monsterverse will delve into the past of the titular creatures while confronting them with a new and mysterious enemy.

“This latest entry follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat hidden within our worlddefying their own existence, and ours. The epic new film will delve into the stories of these titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you discover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and bonded them to humanity forever.” says the new description for the official sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong 2.

the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is scheduled for March 2024.