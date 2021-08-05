Godzilla: is a film with few human beings possible? | Cinema

Is it possible to make a kaiju movie of Godzilla’s MonsterVerse without a significant presence of human beings?

Max Borenstein, a screenwriter who has worked on all four of the MonsterVerse films that hit theaters in recent years, spoke on the matter recently. SlashFilm.com posed the aforementioned question to the writer, who promptly replied:

I think it can be done. That would be great actually. [..] I think it would be pretty cool. And I think it is possible. It would be very ambitious. Do it with a minimal amount of human characters and be able to really characterize creatures.

Below is information on the latest MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs. Kong:

This is the official synopsis:

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present the highly anticipated face-off between two icons in the epic adventure directed by Adam Wingard. Two legends collide in “Godzilla vs Kong”: these mythical opponents will face each other in a spectacular battle without precedent, with the fate of the world in the balance. Kong and his protectors will embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a strong and unique bond. But they will unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is wreaking havoc around the world. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by invisible forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”, “La tamburina”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine”, “The genesis of Wonder Woman”), Brian Tyree Henry ( “Joker”, “Spider-Man: A New Universe”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2 “), With Kyle Chandler (” Godzilla II: King of the Monsters “) and Demián Bichir (” The Nun: The Vocation of Evil “,” The Hateful Eight “).

Wingard (“The Guest”, “You’re Next”) directed the film from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Godzilla II: King of the Monsters”, “Kong: Skull Island “), From a story by Terry Rossio (” Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge “) and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields (” Godzilla II: King of the Monsters “), based on the character” Godzilla “owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, while Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira are executive producers.

The director’s creative team, who worked behind the scenes, includes director of photography Ben Seresin (“The Mummy,” “World War Z”), production designers Owen Paterson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Godzilla”) and Thomas S. Hammock (“Blair Witch”), editor Josh Schaeffer (“Godzilla II: King of the Monsters”), costume designer Ann Foley (“Skyscraper”) and visual effects supervisor John “DJ” Des Jardin ( the upcoming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”).

What do you think of this funny animated video? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!