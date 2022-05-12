Godzilla is not enough to fix the Warzone disaster

Godzilla and King Kong are the two great Warzone additions for this new season. Operation Monarch has just kicked off in Call of Duty, and with it, a barrage of content, modifications to some of the game’s weapons, and in general, a big change in the meta of the game. But the two great movie monsters are capable of bringing back everything that one of the most played Battle Royales in the world has lost.

And it is that since the arrival of Caldera, the game drags such a large number of problems, that it seems that the only solution is going to be the clean slate that will bring, presumably next year, the new version of the game from hand from Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone, today, and especially in its version for consoles, it is unplayable on your main map. It’s not just the problems popping constant, also the disconnections, the graphical errors in the mapped or the problems that make elements of the game literally disappear on PlayStation 5. The versions of the game in the previous generation, are even worse.

Warzone is a disaster in its version for consoles

And it is not new. Since the release of Pacific, the game has never been the same. And the problem is much bigger than the poor integration back in the day with Black Ops. They are very big problems They greatly affect gameplay even on overpowered consoles like the Series X or PS5.

And yes, the new color palette is much better for the game display, but performance issues greatly dampen the experience:

An example of the constant problems in PS5’s Caldera. Via u/MIKNIE Reddit

Godzilla and King Kong are two big claims, the changes in sniper rifles and the new playlists they are also a great boost for the health of the game. And there are big QoL additions that certainly make Warzone a better experience than it was at launch, but realistically it all comes to naught if the game keeps dragging around huge seemingly intractable code issues that, with every major update, they even bring back bugs that were supposedly already fixed.

It is not very clear that in the coming months, and more so knowing that Modern Warfare 2 will arrive in October with new Battle Royale experiences (already for 2023), they will be a big enough incentive for Raven to fix the huge problems in the game. And as the months progress, things will surely get worse.

All this without counting that, at some point, the Pacific update also loaded many of the elements of Modern Warfare for users. who just want to play their multiplayer.

For several updates the game has not been the same, enormous performance problems in the multiplayer of a game that already has three and therefore should work like silk, but instead of getting better it has gone tremendously worse.

It seems like most gamers don’t want WW2 anymore, but it’s pretty clear that everyone still playing Warzone today (and there are several million of them) don’t want the game to stay in this state for much longer. .

And a bad game does not fix it, of course, neither Godzilla nor King Kong. At this point it looks like neither will Raven. At least not on time.



