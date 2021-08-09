Godzilla vs Kong, Let Them Talk and Those Who Want Me Dead in premiere on Infinity+

Infinity+, the streaming platform of Mediaset, is updated with three notable titles in premiere:

Let them talk, available from 6 to 12 August

Those who want me dead, available from 13 to 19 August and from 27 August to 2 September

Godzilla vs Kong, available from 26 to 30 August.

The plot of the films

The first film to premiere on Infinity+, Let them talk, it has as its protagonist Alice, a famous writer who has received yet another award; there’s a catch, though. She should pick it up in England, but she doesn’t get on planes. He then accepts, at the request of his young agent, the offer to go there by ship on a promotional voyage. Alice sets as a condition that she can take her nephew and two long-time friends with her. The journey will be threatened by ancient unresolved grudges that will make us dig into Alice’s tormented personality.

The second, Those who want me dead, is the story of a young boy who, after witnessing a murder, finds himself chased by twin killers in the wild nature of Montana. With him is a survival expert, in charge of protecting him. To further disrupt the matter will be a large fire, which puts everyone in danger.

Finally Godzilla vs Kong. The giant Kong monkey is kept inside a large dome on Skull Island. The sudden attack of the mammoth Godzilla on the multinational Apex in Florida forces the geologist Nathan Lind to organize an expedition with the help of Kong to the Hollow Earth, to stop the monster.

About premiere movies on Infinity+

Always following the order of exit on Infinity+, let’s see in detail more information about the three films.

1. Let them talk

Title: Let them talk

Direction: Steven Soderbergh

Duration: 1h 53m

Main cast: Meryl Streep (Alice), Lucas Hedges (Tyler), Gemma Chan (Karen), Dianne Wiest Susan

2. Those who want me dead

Direction: Taylor Sheridan

Duration: 1h 40m

Main cast: Angelina Jolie (Hannah Faber), Finn Little (Connor Casserly), Nicholas Hoult (Patrick Blackwell), Aidan Gillen (Jack Blackwell)

3. Godzilla vs Kong

Direction: Adam Wingard

Duration: 1h 53 min.

Main cast: Alexander Skarsgård (Nathan Lind), Millie Bobby Brown (Madison Russel), Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes)

