Godzilla vs Kong sequel details

La sequel to the movie that seemed to have closed the monsterverse, Godzilla vs Kongbegan his filming.

Unlike what was thought at some point, the Monsterverse is alive and deliveries will continue to arrive in which we can see these powerful and imposing kaiju face off against new giant creatures, humans, and possibly each other. Now, thanks to official information from unorthodox sources, we have confirmation of the first details of the film, from the plot to who will be involved in its production.

Who will be in the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong?

The cast that has been confirmed so far includes: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with new cast members like Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Thor: Ragnarök).

Who will direct the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong?

As previously reported, adam wingard to be the director again in this sequel.

Who will write the script for the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong?

The tape is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next).

What will the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong be about?

The details of the plot come from an unusual source, the government of Australia, and it is precisely in that country that the shooting of the film began.

The Australian government press release, discovered on Twitter by the account Kaiju News Outlet, indicates that Kong will return as a protector of planet Earth, rather than an antagonist seeking to crush cities and people under his furry feet. The statement states the following:

The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home. Australian government statement

Yes, we too were surprised to read that it would be the fifth of these films.

What movies are in the Godzilla vs Kong Monsterverse?

Godzilla

Kong: Skull Island

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla vs Kong

Millie Bobby Brown sldr in a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong?

There is no official confirmation so far that Millie Bobby Brown return in his role to the sequel; however, he is not completely ruled out either, so everything is still in the field of speculation.