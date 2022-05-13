Godzilla vs Kong sequel found its star human

In 2021 when theaters were making a timid comeback due to the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong was one of those in charge of motivate the public to return to theaters. The film was a complete success and thanks to that, the so-called MonsterVerse will continue and what better with a sequel of the clash of the most famous titans of cinema.

This year Warner Bros. confirmed that Godzilla vs Kong will return with a new delivery and that director Adam Wingard will once again take the reins of the story. As he prepares the way to begin the shooting in australia by the end of this 2022, production began with the casting of human stars.

According to the site dead line the first human to be confirmed is Dan Stevens. the actor of Legion, downton abbey, Beauty and the Beast, among other productions, leads the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition, this film marks a meeting between the director and the actor, since they had previously worked together on the cult film. The Guest (2014)

With this signing Dan Stevens becomes the last actor to play the lead role for humans, something mandatory for this story. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen were the first humans chosen for Godzilla from 2014. Then it was the turn for Tom Hiddleston Y Brie Larson in Kong: Skull Island 2017. For the latest installments in the saga, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong the main human was Millie Bobby Brown. It is unknown at this stage if the Stranger Things star or other GvsK cast members like Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård will join Stevens.

As for the plot, it is kept under strict secrecy. Some rumors suggest that the story could be the lineage of the classic movies and introduce the story of the son of kong. Surely in the short term we will have more news about Godzilla vs Kong 2.

leave us your message with your opinion either commentary about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!