Entertainment

Godzilla vs Kong sequel found its star human

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

In 2021 when theaters were making a timid comeback due to the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong was one of those in charge of motivate the public to return to theaters. The film was a complete success and thanks to that, the so-called MonsterVerse will continue and what better with a sequel of the clash of the most famous titans of cinema.

This year Warner Bros. confirmed that Godzilla vs Kong will return with a new delivery and that director Adam Wingard will once again take the reins of the story. As he prepares the way to begin the shooting in australia by the end of this 2022, production began with the casting of human stars.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zara Phythian, actress of “Doctor Strange”, and her husband are found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

6 mins ago

Christopher Walken will play Emperor Shaddam IV in “Dune 2″

8 mins ago

Succession Di Maria, imminent formalization in Paris?

10 mins ago

Olivia Collins and Maribel Guardia surprise with a photo of their youth

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button