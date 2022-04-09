Entertainment

Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Shares How His Role Drastically Changed In The MonsterVerse Movie

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

While the main draw of the MonsterVerse movies is seeing two or more Titans collide in Earth-shaking battles, you can also count on some humans causing trouble. in 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong (which can be streamed now with an HBO Max subscription), one of those people was Eiza González’s Maia Simmons, the daughter of Apex Cybernetics founder and CEO Walter Simmons, played by Demián Bichir. Although González had a lot to do during Godzilla vs. KongIt turns out that his role in the fourth MonsterVerse movie changed drastically.

Maia Simmons joined Alexander Skarsgård’s Nathan Lind and Rebecca Hall’s Ilene Andrews during the events. Godzilla vs. Kong, meaning that he witnessed the first rumble of the two title beasts in the ocean, and then ventured into Hollow Earth. However, it turned out that not only did a significant portion of Maia’s story end up on the chopping block during post-production, but the removal of a specific character from the film produced a ripple effect that affected Godzilla vs. KongIt’s other stories. Eiza González explained:

My role completely changed in that movie, for sure. A lot of the story was cut and the story was completely changed, so it was a bummer because my character had a completely different story that took different paths. and Jessica [Henwick] being cut from the movie really affected all the other characters. But it had nothing to do with Jessica’s character. It was just that the story changed because the movie is called Godzilla vs. Kong and obviously has to serve them. They are the big stars. But listen, I’m thankful that I was able to make a really fun movie. So my experience was really good, but sometimes that’s normal.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

7 period dramas to watch after the hit Netflix series

9 mins ago

Lionel Messi would have indicated a nugget in Paris

10 mins ago

how to break the stigma and love your curly hair

21 mins ago

new show of force from the Parisians? Follow the meeting of the 31st day of Ligue 1

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button