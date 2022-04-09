Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Shares How His Role Drastically Changed In The MonsterVerse Movie

While the main draw of the MonsterVerse movies is seeing two or more Titans collide in Earth-shaking battles, you can also count on some humans causing trouble. in 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong (which can be streamed now with an HBO Max subscription), one of those people was Eiza González’s Maia Simmons, the daughter of Apex Cybernetics founder and CEO Walter Simmons, played by Demián Bichir. Although González had a lot to do during Godzilla vs. KongIt turns out that his role in the fourth MonsterVerse movie changed drastically.

Maia Simmons joined Alexander Skarsgård’s Nathan Lind and Rebecca Hall’s Ilene Andrews during the events. Godzilla vs. Kong, meaning that he witnessed the first rumble of the two title beasts in the ocean, and then ventured into Hollow Earth. However, it turned out that not only did a significant portion of Maia’s story end up on the chopping block during post-production, but the removal of a specific character from the film produced a ripple effect that affected Godzilla vs. KongIt’s other stories. Eiza González explained:

My role completely changed in that movie, for sure. A lot of the story was cut and the story was completely changed, so it was a bummer because my character had a completely different story that took different paths. and Jessica [Henwick] being cut from the movie really affected all the other characters. But it had nothing to do with Jessica’s character. It was just that the story changed because the movie is called Godzilla vs. Kong and obviously has to serve them. They are the big stars. But listen, I’m thankful that I was able to make a really fun movie. So my experience was really good, but sometimes that’s normal.

Eiza González spoke about her time in Godzilla vs. Kong while speaking to THR about a variety of topics, including her role in the new Michael Bay-directed film Ambulancethat cost much less to make than his last transformers movie. Evidently, Maia Simmons’ narrative arc was significantly different compared to what was shown in the final product, though she didn’t reveal any details about specific divergences. In addition, Jessica Henwick, who participated in Godzilla vs. Kong in late 2018, he was evidently a crucial character during an earlier version of Godzilla vs. Kongbut once director Adam Wingard and his editing team decided to cut it out entirely, that changed the entire trajectory of the movie.

Changing certain characters’ backstories is simply part of the movie-making game, whether it happens in the script-writing phases or in the editing process after principal photography is complete. For her part, Eiza González is simply happy to have been able to participate in Godzilla vs. Kong, having been sold on the film’s diversity from the start. Unfortunately, don’t expect to see Maia Simmons again in the MonsterVerse. After sending Hollow Earth’s power source signature to Walter Simmons, Maia and some Apex thugs attempted to flee the collapsing underground throne room that contained the ax that Kong would later use against Godzilla in battle. They made the mistake of shooting the gorilla to try to get him out of the way, and he responded in kind by grabbing his boat and crushing it.

Going back to Jessica Henwick (who recently starred in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves), we still don’t know how he fits into the Godzilla vs. Kong image. Since none of the images with her were included in Godzilla vs. KongThe deleted scenes attached to the domestic press release, someone will have to check with the likes of Adam Wingard or writers Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein to find out what was planned for her. Still, she wasn’t the only main character cut from Godzilla vs. Kong; We also didn’t see Zhang Ziyi as the twins Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Lin in a scene that had originally been planned for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Following Godzilla vs. KongFollowing the impressive box office run of, it was reported that another MonsterVerse movie entered development with Adam Wingard back at the helm. It remains to be seen if this project will be a new version of son of kong or tell a different kind of story, but the Godzilla vs. Kong The sequel is expected to start shooting on the Gold Coast later this year.