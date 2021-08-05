Godzilla vs Kong, the screenwriter anticipates the colossal future of the MonsterVerse

In a delicate post-acute phase of the Pandemic, the successful Godzilla vs Kong proved to be one of the biggest hits of the current film season, and speaking with Screenrant the screenwriter Max Borenstein was able to summarily anticipate the future of the MonsterVerse at Cinema.

These are the words of the writer about the next course of the MonsterVerse:

“I’ve heard some really exciting things for all MonsterVerse fans. I know they are happening fast but I absolutely cannot divulge anything. I can tell you that they have a great command of the franchise and personally I have some ideas and am always excited when I get involved in these projects. I think the characters are in very good hands and with the success of Godzilla vs Kong there will be new and interesting films on the way“.

And then he continued:

“That film has been grossing very well for the time we are now and people have responded very positively. I think it was wonderful timing to have a film of this magnitude in theaters after that wave of pandemic, because people were really eager to see something fun and joyful in the cinema and it was really exciting that our film was there for. they”.

