Entertainment

Godzilla vs Kong, the screenwriter anticipates the colossal future of the MonsterVerse

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In a delicate post-acute phase of the Pandemic, the successful Godzilla vs Kong proved to be one of the biggest hits of the current film season, and speaking with Screenrant the screenwriter Max Borenstein was able to summarily anticipate the future of the MonsterVerse at Cinema.

These are the words of the writer about the next course of the MonsterVerse:

I’ve heard some really exciting things for all MonsterVerse fans. I know they are happening fast but I absolutely cannot divulge anything. I can tell you that they have a great command of the franchise and personally I have some ideas and am always excited when I get involved in these projects. I think the characters are in very good hands and with the success of Godzilla vs Kong there will be new and interesting films on the way“.

And then he continued:

Loading...
Advertisements

That film has been grossing very well for the time we are now and people have responded very positively. I think it was wonderful timing to have a film of this magnitude in theaters after that wave of pandemic, because people were really eager to see something fun and joyful in the cinema and it was really exciting that our film was there for. they”.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

270
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
253
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
246
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
236
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
225
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
197
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
194
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
181
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
178
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
172
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top