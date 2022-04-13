“Godzilla vs Kong”, the successful Warner Bros film, had a very different version that did not reach theaters

“Godzilla vs. kong” It was without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the 2021 thanks to the clash between two of the most mythical and recognized creatures of cinema.

The film, which hit theaters already hbo max from March 2021was surrounded by all kinds of memes and theories, since it became a controversial issue to know which side one belongs to, in the best style of what was seen in “Batman v Superman” and “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016.

The film premiered in theaters and via streaming served as a sequel to “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) Y “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) being, in addition, a kind of ‘remake’ of the classic ‘King Kong vs. Godzilla’ (1963) in which the mighty gorilla emerged victorious.

Now the actress Eiza Gonzalezwho plays Maia Simmons In this tape, he talked about a version that did not reach theaters and that was very different from the final cut that was seen in early 2021:

“My role was completely changed in that movie, for sure. A lot of the story was cut and the story was completely changed, so it was a bummer because my character had a completely different story that went different paths in this movie. And the fact That Jessica Henwick was cut from the movie really affected all the other characters. But it had nothing to do with Jessica’s character. It was just that the story changed because the movie is called Godzilla vs Kong and obviously it has to serve them. They’re the big stars. But listen, I’m thankful that I was able to make a really fun movie. So my experience was really good, but sometimes that’s normal.”

It should be remembered that “Godzilla vs. Kong” was shot in Australiawith an approximate investment of $155 millionmore than recovered thanks to the $468 million of profits that the production obtained around the world, being one of the most successful of the 2021.

It should be remembered that “Godzilla vs. Kong” features the performance of Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Demian Bechir, Julian Dennison, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, and Lance Reddickamong others.