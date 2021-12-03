goes back to basics and amazes everyone with brown hair

Billie Eilish with a selfie amazed all her fans by showing the new look change: she abandoned the blonde and went back to dark hair.

photo via Instagram @billieeilish

Billie Eilish continues to amaze his fans with completely unexpected twists! The singer is in the midst of discovering herself and no longer wants to get into problems, she no longer wants to be a slave to the judgment of others and expectations. This for a long time made her suffer, it inhibited her. His malaise hid him behind layers and layers of clothing. Those oversized sweatshirts and abundant pants were a defense, a way to hide, because she didn’t feel good about herself and because she knew that very body of hers was exposed to constant judgments. The 19-year-old has been at the center of a heavyweight since the start of her career explosion body shaming, which understandably given her young age she had a hard time managing. But then she matured, grew up and understood that she had the right to be herself, no longer having to censor or limit herself, no longer having to adapt her behavior. She stopped looking for perfection, she stopped feeling inadequate and started accepting herself. The newfound serenity and self-confidence went hand in hand with one style breakthrough, which are being followed by other transformations.

Billie Eilish’s style breakthrough

Billie Eilish’s hair they were iconic, they were one of his distinctive features, along with clothing: black and green hair, unmistakable and unique! For this reason, fans were shocked when, quite surprisingly, the singer showed herself to the world in a blonde version. That drastic transformation was his unconscious request for anonymity, as he later explained: “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair, because it was now obvious that it was me“Lightening her hair so much was her very personal way to make herself invisible, especially in the eyes of haters and paparazzi, to go in search of the most authentic version of herself.

Billie Eilish blonde poses for Vogue

The photo shoot made for Vogue. The singer, already blonde, showed up in one an unprecedented sensual key, wearing heels and lingerie. For the first time she showed her body, in a completely new and unexpected pin-up style, in which however she felt at ease, precisely because she was finally free from stereotypes and the fear of insults. For the same reason, he dared a real princess dress at the Met Gala, a romantic fairy tale pink dress created for her by Oscar De La Renta. It was almost unrecognizable, especially when you think back to her some time ago in a sweatshirt and baggy pants.

Billie Eilish reveals the reason for the change of look, from green hair to blonde: “I wanted anonymity”

Instagram Story @billieeilish

Billie Eilish returns brunette

What about Billie Eilish’s blonde hair? It would seem that that phase is over for the singer, who amazed everyone on social media showing herself again with dark hair and bangs! Most fans had welcomed the 19-year-old’s transformation in style and physics, understanding that it was her way of experimenting, of getting involved, of acquiring new awareness and finding the most authentic version of herself, freeing herself from impositions. and expectations. Yet by his own admission someone had mistakenly read it as an attempt at homologation and found it difficult to recognize the ‘new Billie’ as the ‘old Billie’. He even lost 100,000 followers due to photos in corsets.

photo via Instagram @billieeilish

Well, ‘old Billie’ is back. On Instagram, where for some time all the photos of the singer immortalized her blonde, a shot appeared in which she instead dark hair again! Before the selfie, in which her penetrating green eyes stand out, she had intrigued fans with an Instagram Story, in which the change of look could already be glimpsed, complete with a mysterious message addressed to readers: “Guess what“. Now the mystery is solved, it remains only to understand the reason for this back to the origins. The photo of the transition from bicolor to blond broke all records: in a short time 16 million likes. Will the photo of the transition from blond to dark brown do any better?