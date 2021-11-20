goes out on a stretcher, the conditions

Bad tile for Max Allegri during Lazio-Juventus, the Juventus champion leaves the field due to injury in the throes of excruciating pain.

Juventus, problems for the player: the conditions

While Juventus tries to unhinge Lazio’s fort at the Olimpico, another problem arises for Max Allegri. A game clash sees one of the Juventus champions have the worst against Hysaj. The Albanian hits the ball but the violence of the impact is so strong that the Danilo collapses to the ground in pain and begins to hold the adductor all the time.

Kulusevski begins to warm up immediately, as the defender immediately raised his arm and signaled to the bench. At first impression it seems that the problem is only of a muscular nature but the involvement of the knee or its ligaments cannot be excluded, since Danilo was forced to leave the field on a stretcher.

The Swede then enters, with Cuadrado retreating to the line of defenders which returns to being made up of 4 elements.

Injury Danilo, there is a fear of a long stop

Obviously we will have to wait for the exams in the next few days, but the aching face of Danilo after the injury is certainly worrying for Juventus.

The impact with Hysaj in fact could have caused a backlash in the knee area: the tests will help to understand if it is just a muscle problem, if some ligament has given way or it is even some bone that has been affected.

It is still not possible to even imagine the recovery times, it seems that complicated anyway Danilo after the injury can take the field in Chelsea-Juventus and Juventus-Atalanta.

How will Juventus play without Danilo?

The stop for Danilo at this point forced Allegri to redesign Juventus. The coach had decided to opt for the 3-man defense, which gave him so much in his previous Juventus experience, but which at this point, also given Chiellini’s physical problems, he will have to shelve for the moment.

Like tonight, the defense will presumably line up at 4, with Cuadrado playing the role of right-back.