goes to train. Foti will be deputy Mourinho

ROME – An Italian on the staff. José Mourinho change the assistant coach: it is Salvatore Foti , former striker of the Sampdoria , a young collaborator of Marco Giampaolo . It takes the place of Joao Sacramento , which after two years of professional relationship between Tottenham And Rome he decided to try the adventure as a “first”. Sacrament is the man who led the team from the bench to Cagliari , on the evening in which the owner was disqualified.

The decision on the substitute is more striking than the Rome was reported to Mourinho by the athletic trainer Stefano Rapetti : Photos , 33, from Palermo, worked with Giampaolo at the Sampdoria , to the Milan and al Turin , making himself appreciated as an engineer (not as a deputy: that was Francesco Conti ). With Rapetti it is found right at the Samp . His career as a footballer, on the other hand, ended very early, in 2015 , after an experience in Swiss . He had made his debut in A at the age of 17, proving to be a promise that some for his movements and height made us think of Ibrahimovic , but an unsuccessful operation due to a herniated disc broke his trajectory.

Foti about the withdrawal

“Despite the surgery, the pain had not disappeared – he said – I couldn’t even bend. And so at 27 I resigned myself to the idea of ​​quitting“His bad luck at least allowed him to start studying: within a few months he got his license B. and then won the trust of Giampaolo, who had noticed him in the youth academy of Samp. Now this opportunity happens to him, which he decided to seize on the fly after having warned the former boss a week ago: curiously Photos will debut in San Siro against one of his former teams, the Milan […]

