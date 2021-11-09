Tech

GOG brings you a new free game: it’s a classic action-adventure

GOG has just unveiled a new welcome surprise for all PC users: now you can redeem a new free game and at no additional cost.

It is about Outcast 1.1, a remastered version of a great action-adventure classic released in 1999: remember that a sequel has also been announced to be released in the coming months.

PC players will therefore be entitled to a new free downloadable titleand, in addition to the latest free game from the Epic Games Store still redeemable for a few days.

Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers for this month also have the option to download well 9 free games in November on PC.

Outcast 1.1 has been remastered by developers using the same source code of the great classic, to then optimize it and improve it graphically to make sure that it could run perfectly even on the most modern computers.

The sci-fi title is set in a 2007 alternative, where the American government has sent a probe to a parallel world, but which after being damaged by an alien life form has generated a black hole that threatens to destroy the planet: the protagonist of this adventure, Cutter Slade, is therefore sent on a mission to save the world.

Outcast became in a short time one of the best video games released in 1999 thanks to vast continents to explore, well-designed combat mechanics and a memorable storyline.

For a limited time, this historic sci-fi action-adventure can therefore be yours completely free, without the need to make any type of purchase.

To take advantage of this promotion from the GOG store, all you have to do is proceed to the following address, add the game to the cart and complete the transaction: Outcast 1.1 it will be yours forever, and how bonus you will also have access to Outcast Classic.

The offer will be valid until November 15th, that is until the beginning of next week: we therefore suggest you do not miss this opportunity.

We take this opportunity to report that Nintendo has also decided to make a welcome gift to its subscribers, giving an excellent JRPG for a limited period on Switch.

If you want to rediscover this classic in a new edition, you can buy the remake Outcast Second Contact at a special price on Amazon.

