GOG exaggerates: more than 30 free games for you

A free game it never refuses – let alone if we could ever refuse it 36. This is a bit of the conception that he seems to have put in place GOG.com, the well-known digital video game catalog owned by CD Projekt, which has decided to offer a large collection of free video games to its users. To get these games no subscription is required, you just need to log into the client and download them.

Among these, there are also some great classics, which will make you happy especially lovers of adventures, but not only. There are also titles like the most recent Gwent, which joins the original Beneath a Steel Sky, to the timeless saga Last and the very recent Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure.

GOG is the CD Projekt client

The list was recently updated with the addition of three new titles.

Below is the complete list of games you can get for free now:

Symphonia

Loria

OpenTTD

Samorost 1

War Wind

Ascendant

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Beneath a Steel Sky

Bio Menace

CAYNE

Doomdark’s Revenge

Eschalon: Book I

Flight of the Amazon Queen

GWENT

Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

Janosik

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

The Lords of Midnight

Lure of the Temptress

Overload – Playable Teaser

Postal: Classic and Uncut

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Acardius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Last 4

Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2

Worlds of Ultima

If you are interested, you can already proceed to redeem the free games directly on the page below – then play them on your own PC:

Speaking of games to download without worries, we remind you that every Thursday Epic Games Store also launches free games. In the last appointment, they were very happy with epic battles: you can find in our news all the details on how to proceed to redeem them.