Tech

GOG exaggerates: more than 30 free games for you

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 2 minutes read

A free game it never refuses – let alone if we could ever refuse it 36. This is a bit of the conception that he seems to have put in place GOG.com, the well-known digital video game catalog owned by CD Projekt, which has decided to offer a large collection of free video games to its users. To get these games no subscription is required, you just need to log into the client and download them.

Among these, there are also some great classics, which will make you happy especially lovers of adventures, but not only. There are also titles like the most recent Gwent, which joins the original Beneath a Steel Sky, to the timeless saga Last and the very recent Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure.

GOG is the CD Projekt client

The list was recently updated with the addition of three new titles.

Below is the complete list of games you can get for free now:

  • Symphonia
  • Loria
  • OpenTTD
  • Samorost 1
  • War Wind
  • Ascendant
  • Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
  • Akalabeth: World of Doom
  • Beneath a Steel Sky
  • Bio Menace
  • CAYNE
  • Doomdark’s Revenge
  • Eschalon: Book I
  • Flight of the Amazon Queen
  • GWENT
  • Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  • Janosik
  • Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  • The Lords of Midnight
  • Lure of the Temptress
  • Overload – Playable Teaser
  • Postal: Classic and Uncut
  • Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  • Stargunner
  • Sunrider: Mask of Acardius
  • Teenagent
  • Treasure Adventure Game
  • Tyrian 2000
  • Last 4
  • Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2
  • Worlds of Ultima

If you are interested, you can already proceed to redeem the free games directly on the page below – then play them on your own PC:

Speaking of games to download without worries, we remind you that every Thursday Epic Games Store also launches free games. In the last appointment, they were very happy with epic battles: you can find in our news all the details on how to proceed to redeem them.

If this story of free games on PC begins to entice you, you can approach this world with an entry level proposal of great value, like the one you find on Amazon.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

James Webb could change everything we know about the Universe

3 weeks ago

Daje! By the end of the month super asteroid will touch the earth!

5 days ago

‘Veronica will come face to face with her fears’

November 20, 2021

MediaWorld, Samsung DVB-T2 Smart TV at a discount under 200 euros

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button