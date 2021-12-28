GOG gives you a new free game, but you are short on time

Continue i giveaway from GOG.com to celebrate the winter holidays: the well-known online store has once again decided to offer a new free game for all PC users, at no additional cost.

The store created by the creators of The Witcher 3 it is therefore offering the possibility of redeeming in a totally free way X-Morph Defense Complete, the complete edition of an appreciated and very special hybrid twin stick shooter and tower defense.

It is therefore a new gift which has just replaced a classic horror graphic adventure, made available just to celebrate Christmas: perhaps not the title that many expected to celebrate the holidays, but which was nevertheless a great opportunity to rediscover one of the most loved historical productions.

X-Morph Defense it therefore belongs to a completely different genre, but one that will require a large dose of strategy to succeed in your mission.

In this title we will interpret the homonymous X-Morph, which is an alien species intent on invade the Earth in order to plunder it from all its resources: our task will therefore be to create labyrinths, choose different towers and design the necessary environment to repel enemies and cause extensive destruction.

The hybrid gameplay tower defense and vertical shooter has conquered its players: it currently has a rating on Steam “Very positive», With 89% positive reviews.

For just another 28 hours you can therefore secure this very interesting title without having to spend a penny, thanks to the new promotion of GOG.com, the CD Projekt store.

The third GIVEAWAY is here! Want to find out how it feels to invade Earth for a change instead of protecting it? Grab X-Morph Defense Complete as a GIFT within the next 48H and find out! ❄️ https://t.co/UfCSF1WPKn | #GOGWinterSale pic.twitter.com/XiCiaI8O46 – GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 27, 2021

All you have to do is go to the following address and scroll down until you find the section dedicated to X-Morph Defense Complete: after making sure you are logged into your account, click on the «Yes, and claim the game“.

This way, after a few moments the game will automatically be added to your account and you can start downloading it after a few moments as many times as you want.

It is therefore one of the last gifts of the year: Xbox Game Pass members are ready to welcome many new free games in 2022, given that many big names have already been confirmed.

Speaking of free games, we remind you not to forget to redeem the latest gift from the Epic Games Store: it is a fantasy diablolike.