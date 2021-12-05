Goggia also wins the super-G of Lake Louise! Trio of blue

After having triumphed twice in the downhill, the Bergamo-based woman returns to win in the other speed specialty too. It is the fourteenth career victory. Lara Gut-Behrami is second at 11/100, the Austrian Puchner third at 44/100. Fifth Federica Brignone, seventh Elena Curtoni

Extraordinary Sofia Goggia. After the two downhill victories, in Lake Louise he also wins the super-G and signs an extraordinary hat-trick, which on the Canadian track was only succeeded by the German Katja Seizinger (1997) and three times by Lindsey Vonn (2011, 2012, 2015). This is the fourteenth victory for the woman from Bergamo, the fourth in the super-G almost two years after her last success in this specialty, obtained in 2019 in St. Moritz. At 16 there are Deborah Compagnoni and Federica Brignone, at 15 Isolde Kostner.

Perfect – For the third day in a row Sofia Goggia gives a tactical lesson, rather than speed. His interpretation of a track with different pitfalls, with many changes of pace, with two key passages is perfect: the corners between Fishing Net and Fall Away, where the blue had already made the difference in descent, and the last jump in which one had to guess the entrance. Goggia made the difference especially in this section, beating Lara Gut-Behrami by 11/100. Third place for the Austrian Mirjam Puchner at 44/100.

Good Faith – Stays down from the podium, but brings home another convincing performance, also Federica Brignone, fifth at 53/100 from Sofia Goggia. Followed by Mikaela Shiffrin and Elena Curtoni: both seemed capable of beating Sofia Goggia up to the last intermediate, but they paid for trajectory imperfections in the final part. Further back Francesca Marsaglia, at 1 “11 from Bergamo, and Roberta Melesi, at 1” 81 and Nicol Delago at 2 “06.

