Goggia at -93 from Shiffrin, but it is Vlhova who can now earn a lot. In giant … what a fight!

The rankings of the Women’s World Cup after the giant of Lienz: the absence of the American changes the balance, the blue took advantage “halfway” for the classification of discipline. In WCSL, Brignone remains out of the top 7.

The positivity of Mikaela Shiffrin on the eve of the two technical competitions in Lienz can, needless to hide, completely reopen the games for the fight to the absolute crystal ball (waiting to understand when the American will return), which always sees the three-time winner of the Cup of the World in command after today’s giant, now with 93 points of margin on Sofia and 235 on Petra Vlhova.

Just the Slovakian, thinking of the slalom on Wednesday, again on the Schlossberg, and then of the other three tests between the narrow poles of Zagreb (January 4), Maribor (on the 9th, with the giant the day before) and Flachau (on the 11th of month), has the great opportunity to try to leap into the lead, before Sofia tries to overtake again starting from the fast races in mid-January in Zauchensee.

The blue, thinking in terms of giant classification, today took advantage of the relative absence of Shiffrin, who kept the red bib with 18 points on Sara Hector; Bassino is eighth, -180 from Mikaela (with 5 races between now and the end of the season), Brignone tenth with 194 lengths to recover, while in front also Vlhova and Worley have recovered a lot, with the first four that have really made the void on all the others.

WCSL chapter of giant: the 4th place was not enough for Federica Brignone to return to the top 7 (exploited today thanks to the absences) already thinking of Maribor, with the Aosta Valley therefore eighth only 4 points from Gut-Behrami, which less than sensational scenarios will return to Slovenia, while Bassino has fallen to fourth place but retains ample margin for the first sub-group. In the second we find Goggia, by a whisker in the 15 (a margin on Fuerst Holtmann), Elena Curtoni instead comes dangerously close to the top 30, out of which she would be forced to start with the 31st.

WOMEN’S GIANT WORLD CUP RANKING (4/9)

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 280 pt, 2nd Sara Hector 262, 3rd Petra Vlhova 235, 4th Tessa Worley 227, 5th Ramona Siebenhofer 118, 6th Ragnhild Mowinckel 110, 7th Michelle Gisin 102, 8th Marta Bassino 100, 9th Camille Rast 87, 10th Federica Brignone 86, 11th Katharina Truppe 81, 12th Lara Gut-Behrami 80, 12th Maryna Gasienica-Daniel 80, 14th Mina Fuerst Holtmann 78, 15th Maria Therese Tviberg 68, 23rd Sofia Goggia 37, 38th Elena Curtoni 11, 43rd Roberta Melesi 8.

WOMEN’S GENERAL WORLD CUP RANKING (15/37)

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 750 pt, 2nd Sofia Goggia 657, 3rd Petra Vlhova 515, 4th Sara Hector 398, 5th Federica Brignone 392, 6th Ramona Siebenhofer 341, 7th Ragnhild Mowinckel 330, 8th Breezy Johnson 322, 9th Lara Gut-Behrami 298, 10th Elena Curtoni 283, 11th Michelle Gisin 273, 12th Mirjam Puchner 244, 13th Marta Bassino 238, 14th Tessa Worley 232, 15th Corinne Suter 227, 25th Nicol Delago 117, 46th Francesca Marsaglia 68, 50th Nicol Delago 61, 76th Martina Peterlini 25, 77th Roberta Melesi 22, 89th Karoline Pichler 15.

GIANT FEMALE WCSL

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 580 pt, 2nd Tessa Worley 483, 3rd Petra Vlhova 453, 4th Marta Bassino 440, 5th Sara Hector 380, 6th Michelle Gisin 350, 7th Lara Gut-Behrami 313, 8th Federica Brignone 309, 9th Ramona Siebenhofer 249, 10th Alice Robinson 221, 11th Katharina Liensberger 211, 12th Meta Hrovat 206, 13th Maryna Gasienica-Daniel 184, 14th Ragnhild Mowinckel 175, 15th Sofia Goggia 139, 28th Elena Curtoni 65, 47th Roberta Melesi 12, 53rd Roberta Midali (inf.) 8, 62nd Laura Pirovano (inf.) 3.