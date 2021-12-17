Goggia behind Puchner. Gut-Behrami – OA Sport does not start

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.15: The Austrian Haaser is 24th at 1 “86, the Swiss Haehlen is 26th at 2” 04

11.12: Francesca Marsaglia loses too high who limits the damage in the second part and closes 19ma at 1 ″ 53 from the head

11.11: The Austrian Raedler is 18th with a delay of 1 ″ 52

11.10: Good performance of the blue Nicol Delago who enters 13th place with a delay of 1 ″ 24

11.08: Some good race sections for the French Miradoli who loses a lot in the final and closes 21st at 1 ″ 88 from Puchner

11.07: Delay of 1 ″ 62 from the head for the American Wiles who is 19th

11.06: The American Cashman is 22nd at 3 ″ 33 from the head

11.05: The Austrian Venier is also far from the first, 15th at 1 ″ 33

11.04: last place for the Swiss J. Suter with a delay of 2 ″ 53

11.03: This is the ranking after the first 20 descents:

1 PUCHNER Mirjam AUT 1: 42.53

2 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 42.68 +0.15

3 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 42.82 +0.29

4 GAGNON Marie-Michele CAN 1: 42.98 +0.45

5 CURTONI Elena ITA 1: 43.22 +0.69

6 JOHNSON Breezy USA 1: 43.27 +0.74

7 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR 1: 43.35 +0.82

8 FLURY Jasmine SUI 1: 43.48 +0.95

9 SCHEYER Christine AUT 1: 43.52 +0.99

10 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 43.53 +1.00

11.00: Good performance by the Canadian Gagnon who closes at 44 cents from Puchner and enters fourth place

10.58. The Austrian Puchner confirms herself as a high level opponent for the blue and goes to the lead with 15 cents ahead of Sofia Goggia who was not perfect in the final part

10.57: The Norwegian Mowinckel seems to have found the polish of the best days and, despite some flaws in the final, is fifth at 67 cents from Goggia

10.54: Fast at the top, less in the lower part the Austrian Tippler who is 13th at 1 ″ 43 from Goggia

10.55: Slovenian Stuhec in clear difficulty who ends her test with a delay of 1 ″ 69 from the head

10.53: Swiss Corinne Suter manages to do better than Sofia Goggia in the final but had accumulated a decent delay in the first part so she is second at 14 cents from the blue, Curtoni climbs to third position

10.52: Good performance of the Austrian Scheyer who is fifth at 84 cents from Goggia, also just ahead of Brignone

10.51: At the moment Sofia Goggia appears unplayable for all. Perfect lines and 53 cents ahead of his partner Curtoni to settle in first place

10.50. 23 cents advantage for Goggia in the intermediate

10.50: He settles in provisional third place overtaking Brignone the Swiss Flury with a delay of 26 cents. Now Goggia

10.49: 17 hundredths of a delay for Flury in the intermediate

10.48: The German Weidle, who is penultimate, ninth, accumulates a delay of 92 cents

10.48: Weidle has a delay of 1 ″ 08 in the intermediate

10.44: the Austrian Huetter loses so much in the final that he even jumps a door and closes at 63 cents from Curtoni

10.44. Huetter is 9 cents late in the interim

10.43: The Swiss Gisin is doing well, then gradually loses and closes in sixth place at 61 cents from Curtoni

10.42: Nadia Delago makes a small mistake in the final and pays 4 tenths late, she is fourth. Lara Gut-Behrami does not leave

10.41: 2 hundredths of a delay for Nadia Delago in the intermediate

10.41: Promising test for Federica Brignone who does not exaggerate in the lower part and closes in third place at 3 tenths from her partner Curtoni

10.40: 6 hundredths late for an excellent Brignone at the top

10.39: Beautiful second part of the race for the American Johnson who goes to second place at 5 cents from a Curtoni who played an excellent test

10.39: Johnson in the intermediate is 25 cents late

10.38: The Swiss Nufer, who appeared rather cautious, closes with a delay of 1 ″ 55, in fourth place

10.37: Nufer has 59 hundredths of delay in the intermediate

10.36: The Austrian Siebenhofer, who lost a lot in the second part of the race, enters second place with 12 hundredths of an advantage

10.35: Intermediate advantage of 25 cents for Siebenhofer

10.34: Marta Bassino closes with 66 hundredths of a delay despite a higher speed in the final, where she lost a lot compared to her partner

10.33: 17 hundredths of a delay for Bassino in the intermediate

10.31: The first reference time is 1’43 ″ 22 scored by the blue Elena Curtoni. Now Marta Bassino

10.28: Everything is ready for the first descent which will be by Elena Curtoni

10.25: Expectation also for the growth of the Swiss team, first of all for Lara Gut-Behrami who came out with some bruises from the fall of St Moritz but also Gisin, Flury, Suter and Nufer can do very well

10.21: Attention also to Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone who come from a weekend of excellent results and can also do well on the French snow

10.18: Good yesterday also Nadia Delago, sixth at the finish line, while two sure protagonists of the weekend like Breezy Johnson and Lara Gut-Behrami, respectively seventh and eighth at over a second from Bergamo, did not reveal their cards.

10.15: Sofia Goggia shone in yesterday’s test, first with a wide margin over the competition

10.11 Tomorrow we will start to get serious with the downhill scheduled at 10.30. Sunday will be the turn of the super-G which will start at 11.00 o’clock.

10.08 Of the 52 athletes at the start, 9 are blue. We will immediately see Elena Curtoni and Marta Bassino at the gate while Sofia Goggia, dominator of the timed test held yesterday, will go down with bib 13.

10.05 Here is today’s startlist:

1 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

2 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

3 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

4 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

5 6535455 JOHNSON Breezy 1996 USA Atomic

6 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

7 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

8 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

9 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

10 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT Head

11 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

12 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

13 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

14 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

15 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

16 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

17 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

18 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

19 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

20 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

21 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

22 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

23 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

24 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

25 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

26 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

27 56256 RAEDLER Ariane 1995 AUT Head

28 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

29 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

30 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

31 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

32 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

33 506701 HOERNBLAD Lisa 1996 SWE Fischer

34 56224 MAIER Sabrina 1994 AUT Atomic

35 56258 AGER Christina 1995 AUT Atomic

36 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

37 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

38 56268 HEIDER Michaela 1995 AUT Head

39 56426 NUSSBAUMER Vanessa 1998 AUT Head

40 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

41 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

42 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

43 197861 PASLIER Esther 1997 FRA Head

44 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

45 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS Atomic

46 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

47 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

48 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

49 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

50 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

51 107387 CRAWFORD Candace 1994 CAN Head

52 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Rossignol

10.02 Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the second downhill timed trial. On the French slope of Val d’Isere, the queens of speed are ready to test the Oreiller-Killy again for tomorrow’s race. Fasten your seat belts, at 10.30 we leave!

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the second downhill timed trial (departure at 10.30 am). On the transalpine slope of Val D’Isere the blues have to defend a streak of eight consecutive podiums won on the Oreiller-Killy from 2016 to this part. The seasonal start of speed was exhilarating for our downhill racers, capable of collecting four victories and two second places in five World Cup races.

In yesterday’s test, Sofia Goggia shone, first with a wide margin on the competition. Nadia Delago is doing well too, sixth at the finish, while two sure protagonists of the weekend like Breezy Johnson and Lara Gut-Behrami have not revealed their cards, respectively seventh and eighth at over a second from Bergamo.

Among the Italian ranks we will see at the start of today’s test, apart from Goggia, Federica Brignone, Marta bassino, Elena Curtoni, Francesca Marsaglia, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Roberta Melesi and Karoline Pichler. Departure set at 10.30, there is no television coverage but OA Sport will update you minute by minute on the progress of the second test through the dedicated LIVE LIVE. See you later!

Photo: Lapresse