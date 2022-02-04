Goggia is back on skis, the video on the notes of Sanremo: “I have chills, soon in Beijing”

After the injury in Cortina, the skier from Bergamo returns to the track. The video on Instagram to the tune of “Chills”, the song by Mahmood and Blanco competing in Sanremo. She malagò: «She is coming back, she is ready».

Beijing is approaching for Sofia Goggia: first the announcement of the president of the Coni, Giovanni Malagò (“it’s ready, it’s coming back”), then the video posted by the Bergamo-based woman on Instagram on the notes of “Shivers”, the song by Mahmood and Blanco in race in Sanremo, like those tried by the blue today in putting on skis after the bad fall in Cortina on 23 January. La Goggia is doing everything to be at the Games and defend the Olympic title in downhill.

“I received a private video from Sofia Goggia: she is ready, she is coming back” Malagò said on the day of the official start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The disastrous fall of Cortina forced Sofia Goggia to give up being the standard-bearer, a role entrusted to Michela Moioli who immediately after the show during which the Azzurri paraded almost forming a heart – she wanted to greet the blue skier. I send a big hug to Sofia Goggia, who I am sure she will come here and give the best of herself like all of us – the words of an excited Moioli – We are waiting for you Sofy! Now the Games can finally begin ».

The woman from Bergamo – who in Cortina had reported the sprain of her left knee with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle pain – is expected in China at the beginning of the week. His conditions have improved a lot since that Sunday. She immediately said she wanted the Games and she underwent a special rehabilitation program in order to be present at least at the downhill test to defend the title she won four years ago in PyeongChang on February 15th. Extremely long physiotherapy sessions and in the last week the start of the loading phase with the aim of flying to China. Iron determination but also the ability to manage pressure, as explained by Goggia herself in an interview hosted within the podcast of the Cattolica Sport Power University: “When you are concentrated you don’t have time to think about things that are not essential for your performance. The load of pressure that everyone wants to put on your shoulders must be inversely proportional to the lightness that you must know how to give yourself. This I know well that it is easy to put into words but it is not at all simple. It is the reason why so many sportsmen fail to express their potential during their careers. I managed to do it last Olympics and I hope to be able to do it as many times as possible ».

The blue is very motivated, as shown by the videos he publishes in the stories of Instagram and the confirmation also comes from the Italian Federsci. According to Fisi circles, once she arrives in China, Goggia will return to skiing, which in this period after the accident she had not done until today, dedicating herself only to physical rehabilitation in the gym. Only after the snow tests will we know what the real conditions of the blue are and it will be decided if she is able to take to the track on February 15th to defend her Olympic downhill title. It is even more premature to say whether the Italian will be able to compete in the Olympic super-G on 10 February.

