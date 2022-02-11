Goggia on the track in testing to keep hope alive

Sofia Goggia is on the starting list of the first timed test of tonight in view of the Olympic descent of Beijing 2022 scheduled for next Tuesday.

THE UPDATED BEIJING 2022 MEDALIST

Beijing 2022: Goggia at the start of the first test but the situation is not good

The press office of the Italian Winter Sports Federation confirmed that the reigning Olympic champion and winner of the last specialty World Cup will be on the track in the first timed test, in which she will have the bib number 11but the situation is far from exciting.

It is rumored that in recent days, during the first training sessions on the Chinese Olympic snows of Yanqingthe 29-year-old champion from Bergamo fell, fortunately without suffering any consequences, but as a precaution she did not compete in the superG last night. The left knee injured in the World Cup super-G three weeks ago a cortina d’Ampezzo when Goggia is on skis it hurts and his presence in the race on Tuesday, in which he will have to defend his Olympic title won in Pyeongchang 2018it is far from obvious.

Beijing 2022: Goggia’s participation in Tuesday’s race remains in doubt

After all, the diagnosis of the injury was very heavy because he spoke of “Sprain trauma to the left knee, with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated on in 2013, a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering”and Goggia herself, after the first days of dry rehabilitation had gone very well, once she put on her skis she immediately questioned her participation in the descent.

Beijing 2022: in tonight’s test the first step for Sofia towards the race

All that remains is to wait for his appearance on the track in tonight’s test, provided he manages to be at the start: there is also the possibility, in fact, also based on how the weather will be, that he can skip it to have an extra day of training and then face the one on Sunday night. But knowing the stubbornness of Sofia, we are counting on the fact that, as the FISI Press Office told us, tomorrow he can be at the starting gate to take the first step towards defending the Olympic title.

OMNISPORT