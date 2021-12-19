Goggia precedes Mowinckel and Curtoni! Brignone and Shiffrin – OA Sport off the podium

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.51 Too conservative Kira Weidle who risks little and pays a second and a half from Goggia: 13th position.

11.49 The blue that leaves the track does not end the test.

11.48 Nicol Delago too passive! 1 ″ 67 after three intermediates. Probably some mental dross after yesterday’s crash.

11.47 Penultimate Jasmina Suter: 2 ″ 42 margin. The Swiss today subdued and orphaned by the leader Lara Gut-Behrami.

11.45 2 ″ 79 late for Marusa Ferk: twenty-first and the rear of the Slovenian.

11.43 After twenty athletes descended, in front of all there is Sofia Goggia in front of Ragnhild Mowinkel (+0.33) and Elena Curtoni (+0.51). Fourth Federica Brignone at +0.52 and fifth Mikaela Shiffrin at +0.75.

11.42 Disastrous race for Michelle Gisin who pays 2 ″ 33 from Goggia and puts herself in last position.

11.40 And Mowinckel ruins the party for Italy! Second position at 33 cents from Goggia, ahead of Curtoni and Brignone!

11.39 BEWARE OF MOWINCKEL! The Norwegian has 3 cents ahead of Goggia in the third intermediate!

11.37 Siebenhofer is very fast in the sliding sections, but pays in the technical section: ninth place at 1 ″ 47 from the head.

11.36 The Canadian Gagnon is out of ten: 1 ″ 59 late, she is also behind Marta Bassino.

11.34 Breezy Johnson disputes a decent race: she is seventh at 1 ″ 08 from the leader of the race.

11.32 And then it is official that Sofia Goggia remains at the top of the overall World Cup standings! Shiffrin loses points even today!

11.31 Fourth position for Mikaela Shiffrin !! Behind the blue hat-trick !! 75 cents late from Goggia !!

11.30 Shiffrin is slowly losing to Goggia: 14 hundredths of a delay after three intermediate times.

11.29 Priska Nufer closes the ranking: Switzerland is last at 2 ″ 23. Now Her Majesty: Mikaela Shiffrin.

11.27 Eighth position for Bassino who made too many inaccuracies in the second part. At the top, however, we saw an excellent performance by the Piedmontese in the more technical segment.

11.26 Great start for Marta Bassino! 16 cents ahead of Goggia!

11.25 1 ″ 66 gap for Mirjam Puchner: the Austrian enters ninth position. Another blue is leaving: Marta Bassino.

11.23 GREAT FINAL FOR ELENA CURTONI! The blue remained in the queues of her teammate Sofia Goggia and placed herself in second position for a hundredth advantage over Federica Brignone! Three Italians in front of all!

11.22 Elena Curtoni always in front after two intermediates: two cents on Sofia Goggia.

11.20 Goggia in command with 0 ″ 52 on Brignone and 0 ″ 80 on Suter. Fourth Tippler at 0 “92 and fifth Miradoli at 1” 24. After the break, Elena Curtoni will leave, among the candidates for the podium.

11.19 Romane Miradoli is also very far: 1 ″ 24 and fifth position behind Tamara Tippler.

11.17 Suter is also behind Brignone! The Swiss accuses eight tenths from Goggia and just under three from Brignone!

11.16 The fearsome Corinne Suter leaves.

11.15 Away Tiffany Gauthier: the Frenchwoman is seventh more than two seconds behind Goggia.

11.14 BRIGNONE IS SECOND !! 52 CENTS A GOGGIA! The Aosta Valley lost a lot in the final part.

11.13 Federica is going very well !! 39 cents ahead of Goggia!

11.12 Scheyer sits in fifth position at 1’63 “from Goggia. Now there is Brignone!

11.10 A MISSILE! A MISSILE! 0 ″ 92 BENEFIT FOR GOGGIA! SECOND PART ANTHOLOGICAL!

11.09 GOGGIA IS SGASANDO IN THE SECOND PART !! STILL UNLOCKED THE BLUE!

11.08 Raedler is growing: the young Austrian puts herself in second position at 56/100 from her compatriot. Now Sofia Goggia!

11.06 1: 20.15 for Tamara Tippler who inflicts over a second on Flury and Marsaglia! Good performance for the Austrian.

11.04 19/100 advantage for the Swiss Jasmine Flury who leaps to the command. Now Tamara Tippler.

11.02 1.21: 41 for Marsaglia: not an exciting test for the Roman.

11.01 Some inaccuracies for the blue in the initial part.

11.00 THE RACE BEGINS !! PART FRANCESCA MARSAGLIA!

10.57 These are the bibs of the Italians at the start today: number 1 Francesca Marsaglia, with the 5 Goggia, the 7 for Brignone, with the 11 Elena Curtoni, brilliant in the last supergiants, with the 13 Marta Bassino, with the 23 Nicol Delago, the 29 for Roberta Melesi, 38 for Karoline Pichler and 41 for Nadia Delago.

10.54 At the start there will also be Marta Bassino who wants to continue the transition towards speed.

10.51 Today pay attention to Federica Brignone: the Aosta Valley is in condition and wants to beat another shot in speed.

10.48 The last Super-G ended in triumph for Italy with five athletes among the top nine and Brignone-Curtoni in front of all.

10.41 It is no coincidence that Mikaela Shiffrin decided to rush to Val d’Isère 8 years after the last participation. The US wants to mark Goggia, considering it as the main threat to the general.

10.38 Goggia with the success obtained yesterday reached a year of unbeaten downhill: seven consecutive victories in the races he played. Simply a war machine from Bergamo at speed.

10.35 A race of very important value for the general classification of the World Cup: Sofia Goggia, with yesterday’s downhill victory, flew to the lead with 10 points ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin.

10.32 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the women’s Super-G of Val d’Isère, valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021-2022.

All hunting for Sofia Goggia? The Bergamo rider won the seventh consecutive downhill yesterday ahead of Breezy Johnson and confirmed a state of dazzling form. The Italian champion will start with bib number 5 and will give everything to maintain the leadership of the World Cup won yesterday. The last Super-G in St. Moritz won it Federica Brignone who with the 7 can try to repeat the success achieved in Switzerland.

Goggia has ten points of advantage in the general up Mikaela Shiffrin. The American phenomenon had not planned to go to France, but he revised his plans by opting to run the Super-G. Probably the 1995 stars and stripes class felt the danger that Goggia could represent in a crystal sphere and decided to challenge her in the transalpine territory. The main threats for the Italians are represented by Corinne Suter, Tamara Tippler and Mirjam Puchner: difficult to imagine other opponents, given the very heavy absence of Lara Gut-Behrami due to the positivity to Covid-19.

Several blue will be at the start: in addition to the super-big Goggia and Brignone we will see with the number 1 Francesca Marsaglia, with 11 Elena Curtoni, brilliant in the last supergiants, with 13 Marta Bassino, with 23 Nicol Delago, on 29 for Roberta Melesi, the 38 for Karoline Pichler and 41 for Nadia Delago.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of the women’s Super-G of Val d’Isère (France), valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021-2022. The race will start at 11.00, we will connect half an hour in advance to better introduce the event. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse