Goggia queen of speed, the third consecutive triumph arrives in super-G

Sofia Goggia again. Without dominating, winning this time in comeback when for most of the race she was left behind. The three days in Canada ends with a triumph for the Olympic champion and future standard-bearer in Beijing 2022, who after the two descents on Friday and Saturday also won the super-G at Lake Louise, on a track she had never won before. Success number 14 in the World Cup for her, by now Isolde Kostner (15 successes) is almost achieved, and the Brignone-Compagnoni couple is also close to hooking up (16). “It’s the best day of these three in Canada” Sofia celebrates at the finish, “I never managed to repeat myself in super-G after winning downhill”. Among the top ten also other blue: fifth Federica Brignone (who hugged Sofia for a long time at the finish), seventh Elena Curtoni behind Mikaela Shiffrin.

Sofia Goggia with the Italian flag after the super-G (reuters)

The comeback in the last stretch

On a sunny day on the Olympic in Lake Louise, Sofia Goggia accused 15 hundredths of a delay in the first intermediate, which rose to 25 after 45 seconds: a performance that until then was worth fifth place. But at the first speed reading the Bergamo rider proved to be the fastest, exceeding 123 per hour, the prologue of a comeback not yet visible at the third intermediate (25 hundredths late and third place), but rampant in the last section of the track. pure sliding, in which Sofia has recovered all the disadvantage. Overcoming the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami by 11 cents, in great recovery but not enough to contain the return of the blue. In third place the Austrian Mirjam Puchner. In super-G the Bergamo-born hadn’t won for two years, from 14 December 2019 when she overtook Federica Brignone for a cent in Sankt Moritz. After the North American tour, his next competition will now be in Europe: on 11 and 12 December two super-Gs are scheduled in Sankt Moritz.