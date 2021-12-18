Goggia wins downhill Val d’Isere, leader in the World Cup

Sofia Goggia hits the fourth success of the season in the World Cup, the 15th in her career, triumphing in the downhill in Val d’Isere and jumping to the top of the overall standings of the Cup. The 29-year-old from Bergamo, seventh in a row in the fastest discipline of the white circus, wins with a time of 1’41 “71 in front of the American Breezy Johnson (1’41” 98) and the Austrians Mirjam Puchner (1’42 ” 62) and Ramona Siebenhofer (1’43 “04).

Fifth place for the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec (1’43 “08) who leaves behind the Swiss Corinne Suter (1’43” 14) and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel (1’43 “15). Two more blue in the top ten: Nadia Delago (1’43 “16) eighth and Elena Curtoni (1’43” 23) ninth; Federica Brignone eleventh (1’43 “40). In the general classification of the World Cup, Goggia takes the lead with 535 points, 10 more than the American Mikaela Shiffrin, who is absent today.

“It was a different race from the others, I knew it would be difficult, because there are 40 seconds on the floor, and when I ski below 100 km / h I struggle a little. After that moment I said to myself that I could do a great one. I didn’t ski very well, perhaps, but I put a huge heart into it, always trying to push the curves, and keep the deliveries that my coaches had given me at the start. I won the race for the desire to take it down and for the courage “says the blue.

“I knew that my time would be enough for the podium – adds the 29-year-old from Bergamo -, but I waited to cheer until the Puchner descended, because in practice she was always very fast. Seeing also Johnson how she kept my pace on the curves. it gave me to think. I’m happy, both for having contained the gap also in the part at the top, and because I had a tension on me that I masked everyone. I was convinced that I had little margin and I had to give that something extra “.

With today’s success, Goggia leaps to the top of the overall standings of the World Cup. “We are on December 20, I don’t look at these things – emphasizes the Olympic champion -. I am very happy because it is my seventh consecutive victory and it all started a year here, right on this track. I think I am very well calibrated, concentrated and we have worked very well on the set up this summer. Excellent skis, boots also, coaches who give me excellent indications and physically I feel more solid and performing. My spring is that the chronometer always starts from scratch, because those behind always push to beat you and we must always give something more ”.