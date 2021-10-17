News

“Going back to Jason Bourne was exhausting”

This evening Matt Damon back on tv with Jason Bourne, the fifth film in the saga, made 9 years after The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal. According to the actor, returning to the role of the former secret agent at the age of 45 was not at all easy.

Interviewed by the BBC at the release of the film, Damon admitted he had had quite a few difficulties, especially with regard to athletic training given the advancing age:

“When we shot the first chapter of the saga I was 29, but even then it was really hard work to get in the right physical shape. Now that I’m 45, I can admit it was really exhausting. On my forty-fifth birthday we shot a hand-to-hand fighting scene. And I don’t deny that it took a lot of work to be in perfect shape. “

Matt Damon not only had to undergo a brutal workout, but also one extremely strict diet that allowed him to recover perfect physical shape. However, the actor has revealed that he becomes irascible if put on a strict diet. It therefore seems that the shooting period was not easy neither for him nor for those around him.

Meanwhile, Paul Greengrass has revealed that he has had his day with the Bourne saga and is unwilling to go back behind the camera for a new chapter. While waiting to find out if we still have a sequel, check out our Jason Bourne review.

