Going to a parade in jeans: the women of the Grimaldi family have the three models that count

Chanel’s 2022/23 cruise collection fashion show took place in Monaco, specifically at the Montecarlo Beach Hotel, destination of designer Karl Lagerfeld’s vacation. Although this has not been the only reason why this location has been chosen, but rather it is the hometown of its ambassadors ms royals. Among the public, in addition to the usual Kristen Stewart and Caroline de Maigret, were Carlota Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo and Pauline Ducruet, great friends of the brand, who have opted for their more casual side when dressing.

Tatiana Santo Domingo with the classic straight jeans

The royal has chosen the most off-road model of jeans: those with a straight cut and high waist. They favor all types of bodies, allowing to lengthen the legs. In his case, he has combined them with a t-shirt and an original tweed jacket, which is the key point of the entire style.

Tatiana Santo Domingo at the Chanel cruise parade

Straight Leg Jeans by Nudie Jeans

For sale at Nudie Jeans (150.00 euros).

Carlota Casiraghi opts for the total denim look

Carolina de Monaco’s daughter also signs up for one of the trends that is sweeping this year: the total denim look. In her case, she has opted for trousers and a jacket with the quilted effect so iconic of the brand, finished off with a matching bag and Mary Jane-style heels in black.

Carlota Casiraghi in a total denim look by Chanel

Reserved Printed Jeans

For sale at reserved (35.99 euros).

Pauline Ducret prefers elephant foot jeans

As a passionate fashionista, you couldn’t miss this parade. For the look, she opted for high-waisted elephant-leg jeans, with a subtle print on the hem. She has combined these with a simple white t-shirt, putting the note of color in the accessorieswith a bag and pink sandals.

Pauline Ducruet opts for wide leg jeans

Wide leg jeans by Mango

For sale at Mango (29.99 euros).

