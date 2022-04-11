Constipation is a problem that, unfortunately, many have. It lends itself to snatching a few smiles, but, in reality, for many it is a real drama. It is difficult, at times, for certain periods, to go to the bathroom, for different reasons. And there are those who have to live with it habitually, with inevitable inconveniences.

Sometimes, constipation (constipation) is up to us. From some behaviors that end up penalizing our regular going to the toilet. Maybe, we don’t eat the right foods, ending up eating, even shrinking foods. For this it is essential not only to get information, but also to consult a doctor, who will be able to advise us in the best way. By the way, without wasting time. You can’t stay too many days without defecating and if we have constipation problems we could follow these natural remedies.

Health comes with eating, but also regularity in the bathroom

Experts explain what the symptoms of constipation are. Going to the bathroom less than 3 times a week is one of them. Other symptoms are the presence of hard stools, as well as excessive and prolonged effort during defecation, the sense of obstruction. Not least, the feeling of incomplete evacuation or the use of enemas and suppositories. With inevitable worsening of the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

Making sure that if it suddenly appears in people with a family history of intestinal tumors or if there is blood in the stool, no joke. It is necessary to contact the attending physician immediately to carry out the necessary tests. Luckily, in many cases you don’t have to resort to such extreme solutions, just change your diet and hydration.

Going to the bathroom less than 3 times a week or hard stools could be symptoms of constipation but these natural methods will allow us to poop peacefully

Being regular in meals affects intestinal well-being. Eating lots of fiber is just as important. In fact, we should ingest 20-35 grams every day. It is also necessary to exercise on a regular basis, so that we may even lose weight.

How much do we drink? Liquids are essential for making stools softer. Dedicate the right time for intestinal functions: better in the morning, after breakfast, without ignoring the stimulus.

There are also those who use the classic grandmother’s remedies. Like, for example, water and bicarbonate. Just dissolve a little in warm water as soon as you wake up to stimulate the evacuation. Even hot coffee is a valuable aid in this regard. There are those who drink apple and pear juice every day to help cleanse the intestines. Finally, whole grains are also a valid help to finally allow us to go to the bathroom regularly.

Recommended reading

You can finally have a bath that is always scented naturally and for several days thanks to this easy and practical cheap DIY that requires only two ingredients