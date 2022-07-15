Going to the gym does not counteract a bad diet



People who exercise and eat healthy have a 17% lower risk of mortality from all causes



A study published in the BJSM ensures that going to the gym will not counteract the consequences of consuming foods rich in fat,



Watch what you eat and exercise regularly is essential to be healthybut contrary to popular belief, if they are not combined at the same time, not enough to prevent health problems. An extensive study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that going to the gym will not counteract the consequences consuming foods rich in fat, and that it is not enough to eat in a healthy way, if we do not move. In both cases, we can have cardiovascular problems. The researchers conclude that, even practicing a lot of physical activity, if the diet is not taken care of, the risk of mortality continues.

“Some people might think may be able to offset the damage of a poor diet with high levels of exercise or compensate for the deficit of low physical activity with a high-quality diet, but the data show that unfortunately this is not the case.” say the study authors. They warn of misleading advertising. “Sensational headlines and misleading advertising of exercise regimens to lure consumers into the idea of ​​’exercising to eat what you want’ have fueled the circulation of the myth that ‘exercise beats a bad diet’they say

Data from 350,000 people

To reach this conclusion, the international team of ten researchers examined data from nearly 350,000 participants collected from the UK Biobank (a huge medical database of long-term health information on people in Britain) and followed them up over a decade.

The study participants (median age 57 years) were healthy at the start of the research, meaning that they were not diagnosed with conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or chronic pain.

To analyze what they ate, the experts broke down people’s diets according to quality criteria, understanding that “high-quality diets” had at least 4.5 cups of fruits and vegetables per day, two or more servings of fish per week, less than two servings of meats processed per week and no more than five servings of red meat per week

Compared with people who were inactive and had a poor diet, people who exercised regularly and ate a healthy diet they showed:

17% lower risk of all-cause mortality .

19% lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease.

27% lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease.

In addition to lower mortality risk associated with certain types of cancer.

The importance of the study, are data that show solid evidence

“It may seem that they are not saying anything new but what they have shown is solid evidence the result of a practice, with numbersand that in medicine is very important”, comments Dr. Manuel Landecho, from the Check-up Unit of the University Clinic of Navarra.

What this important international study goes to show is that lifestyle matters. “Both regular physical activity and a healthy diet play an important role in promoting health and longevity”, confirms the main author of the study, associate professor Melody Ding of the Charles Perkin Centers and the Faculty of Medicine and Health in a statement from the university.

Follow a quality diet and enough physical activity “important to optimally reduce the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease and cancer,” adds study co-author Joe Van Buskirk, of the School of Public Health, College of Medicine and Health.